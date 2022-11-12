Kim Kardashian Shares She 'Let Go Of Everything' While Finalizing Her Divorce From Kanye West
Is Kim Kardashian opening up about her divorce? The reality star recently shared a cryptic message hinting at her split from Kanye West.
The declaration of self-love came as a surprise for fans who might remember that during her ex-husband's public outburst and accusations, the SKIMS founder remained quiet. But as the mother-of-four gets closer to finalizing her breakup, it looks as though she is dropping hints to followers on why she chose the single life.
On Friday, November 11, Kardashian uploaded an inspirational quote to her Instagram story. "Let go of everything that doesn’t support the next version of yourself and your life," the mogul shared.
The blurb follows the news that "Kimye" submitted their disclosure of income and expense information. The well-publicized schism between the duo has taken almost two years due to the father-of-four's lack of cooperation throughout the divorce proceedings.
Although West has dragged his feet, the venture capitalist is getting closer to legally closing the door on the life that included her former partner. As OK! previously reported, the billionaire filed a motion to be declared legally single last spring.
“Irreconcilable differences have existed and continue to exist between [Kanye] and me, which have caused our marriage to irretrievably break down," she stated in her motion to the judge in March 2022. “I have been attempting to settle our dissolution with [Kanye] since I filed for divorce in February 2021."
"I have requested several times that [Kanye] agree to bifurcate and terminate our marital status. [He] has not responded to my request,” Kardashian noted. "[Kanye] and I both deserve the opportunity to build new lives. Therefore, I am asking that my request to bifurcate and terminate our marital status be granted."
While Kardashian continues to move on from the past, the pair sharing four kids has continued to impact their household. As OK! previously reported, the blonde beauty has been ridiculed by parents at her son's school due to West's attempt at attending events after making several antisemitic remarks.
“Kim has been getting heat from the other parents at Saint’s soccer games and the consensus among the parents is that they do not want Kanye to be attending their kid’s games with the volatile hate that he has been spewing,” an insider revealed.