Year End Or Rear End? Kim Kardashian Shares Cheeky Butt Selfie While Reflecting On 2022
Kim Kardashian seemed to be happy to put 2022 behind her — literally. On Monday, December 19, The Kardashians star took to Instagram to share a cheeky selfie showing off her famous butt by the pool while reflecting on the past year.
"Looking back at ‘22 😉," Kardashian, 42, captioned the snap of her reflection from the back while bending down by the pool in a string bikini.
The past twelve months have been quite the ride for the SKIMS founder, who has navigated finalizing her divorce from crazed ex-husband Kanye West, whom she shares children North, 9, Saint,7, Chicago, 4, Psalm, 3, with, and calling it quits with boy toy Pete Davidson.
According to the agreement, the disgraced rapper, who carried out horrific anti-semitic rhetoric throughout the year, will have to pay his former wife $200,000 a month in child support but will have "equal access" to their four kids.
Despite wrapping up their split, West continuously and publicly attacked Kardashian, even allegedly showing people explicit photos of the mother-of-his-children without her consent. "Kim feels helpless because she does not have any control over Kanye,” an insider explained. “Kim really cannot tell Kanye to do anything because that will make him do the opposite."
Another unfortunate event during the year was the fashion mogul's split from the Saturday Night Live alum, whom she began dating in November 2021 after nine months together.
"They have a lot of love and respect for each other," a source dished about their romance, "but found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship."
However, Davidson, who Kardashian thought was too "needy," reportedly had a more difficult time moving on from the romance. "Pete is convinced that he can win Kim back. Remember, no one thought someone like Pete would ever date someone like Kim in the first place, but he did. Now he is going to win her back," an insider explained.