Kim Kardashian Doesn't Care If Kanye West 'Lashes Out' at Her for Exposing His 'Toxic' Behavior: 'She's Done Living in Fear of His Reaction'
Oct. 17 2025, Published 1:16 p.m. ET
Kim Kardashian shared several surprising claims about ex-husband Kanye West on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast — but a source insisted she could care less if he blows up at her in one of his infamous social media tirades.
"Kim knows Kanye. He doesn’t let things slide — he’ll post, rant, maybe even drop a diss track," one source told Rob Shuter's Substack. "She’s preparing for impact."
Kim Kardashian Will 'Rise Above' Ex Kanye West's Response
In the past, the mom-of-four may have been ready to go to war with her former husband, but the source declared, "she's evolved."
"If he lashes out, she’ll rise above it," the insider explained. "She’s not playing his game anymore."
Another insider noted, "Kim’s done living in fear of his reaction. If he wants chaos, he can have it — alone."
Kim Kardashian Spills on Their 'Toxic' Marriage
The SKIMS designer shaded her "toxic" ex-husband several times during her interview, admitting "it's not easy" to co-parent their four children with him.
"I raise the kids full time. They live with me," she spilled. "I welcome a great healthy relationship with my kids and their dad, and I think he knows that."
Inside Their Co-Parenting Dynamic
She also denied his allegations that she prevents West from spending time with their little ones.
"There's been so many times where I've been like, 'Oh, I just wanna show all of these texts. What are you talking about? Haven't heard?' I begged them to go hang out," the reality star insisted. "It's more of just the narrative that I think it's all good and we're living our life and then I wake up and there's all these tweets about how I've kidnapped the kids and I'm like, it's not a kidnapping, it's a divorce."
When host Alex Cooper asked when the last time the kids saw their dad, she replied, "Whenever he'll call for them and ask. It's probably been a couple months since we've heard from him."
The Mom-of-4 Didn't Feel 'Safe'
Other shocking moments included Kardashian confessing she didn't feel "safe physically, emotionally" or "financially" in their relationship.
The makeup mogul recalled how West would have "episodes" where he would exhibit erratic behavior.
"I would come home, and we had like five Lamborghinis and I'd come home and they'd all be gone if he was in an episode," she explained. "And I'd be like, 'Oh, wait. Where's all our cars? Like, my new car?' And it would be like, oh, he gave them away to all of his friends."
The aforementioned source noted that Kardashian "knew those words would sting, but she’s done censoring herself. She’s finally telling her truth."
The exes began dating in 2012 and married in 2014, with the socialite filing for divorce in early 2021. The split was finalized the following year.