Kim Kardashian Doesn't Care If Kanye West 'Lashes Out' at Her for Exposing His 'Toxic' Behavior: 'She's Done Living in Fear of His Reaction'

Kim Kardashian shared several surprising claims about ex-husband Kanye West on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast — but a source insisted she could care less if he blows up at her in one of his infamous social media tirades. "Kim knows Kanye. He doesn’t let things slide — he’ll post, rant, maybe even drop a diss track," one source told Rob Shuter's Substack. "She’s preparing for impact."

Kim Kardashian Will 'Rise Above' Ex Kanye West's Response

Source: call her daddy A source claimed Kim Kardashian is exposing Kanye West's behavior because she's 'done censoring herself.'

In the past, the mom-of-four may have been ready to go to war with her former husband, but the source declared, "she's evolved." "If he lashes out, she’ll rise above it," the insider explained. "She’s not playing his game anymore." Another insider noted, "Kim’s done living in fear of his reaction. If he wants chaos, he can have it — alone."

Kim Kardashian Spills on Their 'Toxic' Marriage

Source: mega The insider explained the mom-of-four no longer cares if the rapper 'lashes out' in public.

The SKIMS designer shaded her "toxic" ex-husband several times during her interview, admitting "it's not easy" to co-parent their four children with him. "I raise the kids full time. They live with me," she spilled. "I welcome a great healthy relationship with my kids and their dad, and I think he knows that."

Inside Their Co-Parenting Dynamic

She also denied his allegations that she prevents West from spending time with their little ones. "There's been so many times where I've been like, 'Oh, I just wanna show all of these texts. What are you talking about? Haven't heard?' I begged them to go hang out," the reality star insisted. "It's more of just the narrative that I think it's all good and we're living our life and then I wake up and there's all these tweets about how I've kidnapped the kids and I'm like, it's not a kidnapping, it's a divorce." When host Alex Cooper asked when the last time the kids saw their dad, she replied, "Whenever he'll call for them and ask. It's probably been a couple months since we've heard from him."

The Mom-of-4 Didn't Feel 'Safe'

Source: @kimkardashian/instagram Kardashian shaded her ex, noting he hasn't asked to see their kids in 'a couple of months.'

Other shocking moments included Kardashian confessing she didn't feel "safe physically, emotionally" or "financially" in their relationship. The makeup mogul recalled how West would have "episodes" where he would exhibit erratic behavior. "I would come home, and we had like five Lamborghinis and I'd come home and they'd all be gone if he was in an episode," she explained. "And I'd be like, 'Oh, wait. Where's all our cars? Like, my new car?' And it would be like, oh, he gave them away to all of his friends."

Source: mega The rapper has gone on offensive social media tirades against the mother of his children.