Kanye West Reveals He's Helping Daughter North, 11, Record Her First Album: 'She Asked Me to Make Beats for Her'

Kanye West's eldest daughter, North, joined him in the studio.

Jan. 21 2025, Published 2:10 p.m. ET

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter is following in the rapper's footsteps.

On Tuesday, January 21, the dad-of-four uploaded photos and videos of North West, 11, in the studio, and he revealed in the caption that the tot is in the midst of making her own album.

"This little girl made me love music again 🥲," the "Stronger" vocalist, 47, shared. "She asked me to make beats for her [so] I got back on the ASR."

"Chopped up beats for her album and chopped every beats with my bare hand for BULLY," he added, referring to his own upcoming album.

In one video, North was sitting next to a keyboard and another man, and after Kanye says, "play it," you can quickly hear a snippet of a song, though it's unclear if it was material for North or Kanye.

The Yeezy founder's fans were excited about the update, with one person commenting, "THIS IS THE BEST NEWS EVER."

"Elementary school dropout bouta [sic] be album of the year," another joked, referring to how North could name her disc after Kanye's The College Dropout.

"Future legend in training!!" a third supporter said of North.

While the Grammy winner and his former wife, 44, aren't on the best of terms, she gave one video of North a "like."

Kanye West

The collaboration comes after months of rumors that Kanye was "not around much" for North and his other three kids with the reality star: daughter Chicago, 7, and sons Psalm, 5, and Saint West, 9.

"She's pretty much a single mom," the source claimed of Kim. "Although she has help, it's still a lot of work for her to balance and coordinate everything."

The SKIMS designer said as much when she appeared on Zoe Winkler's podcast this past November.

"You and I have mostly connected on parenting and judgment, and you know, feeling like sometimes you’re in this alone," Kim shared.

"Even though we have great support systems and we have people around us, but sometimes in the middle of the night when [the kids are] all sleeping in your bed, kicking you and crying and waking up, like, it is…" continued the mother-of-four. "It’s not something I talk about a lot because I feel like there is always a lot of judgment. Or people will always jump to the, ‘Oh, but you have the resources to have nannies and to have help.'"

However, after a reported four months apart, Kanye reunited with his three youngest children in Japan earlier this month amid the Los Angeles wildfires.

