Kanye West Reveals He's Helping Daughter North, 11, Record Her First Album: 'She Asked Me to Make Beats for Her'

On Tuesday, January 21, the dad-of-four uploaded photos and videos of North West , 11, in the studio, and he revealed in the caption that the tot is in the midst of making her own album.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian 's eldest daughter is following in the rapper's footsteps.

"This little girl made me love music again 🥲," the "Stronger" vocalist, 47, shared. "She asked me to make beats for her [so] I got back on the ASR."

"Chopped up beats for her album and chopped every beats with my bare hand for BULLY," he added, referring to his own upcoming album.

In one video, North was sitting next to a keyboard and another man, and after Kanye says, "play it," you can quickly hear a snippet of a song, though it's unclear if it was material for North or Kanye.