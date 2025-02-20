or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Reality Tv > Kim Kardashian
OK LogoREALITY TV

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Put on a United Front While Supporting Daughter North in Rare Reality Show Appearance

Photo of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian shares four children with her ex-husband Kanye West.

By:

Feb. 20 2025, Published 11:51 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian tolerates Kanye West when she needs to — like while supporting their four children.

During the Thursday, February 20, episode of The Kardashians, the famed exes were filmed reuniting for their 11-year-old daughter North West's performance in a Lion King concert event at the Hollywood Bowl in May 2024.

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian kanye west support daughter north reality show
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

West and Kardashian put on a united front while backstage with North ahead of her time on stage — where she sang "I Just Can't Wait to Be King" in front of a packed audience.

While North was in the dressing room getting ready for her performance, Kardashian was nearly having a "heart attack" as she waited for her daughter's cue alongside her ex-husband.

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian kanye west support daughter north reality show
Source: MEGA

Kanye West made a rare appearance on 'The Kardashians' while supporting his daughter North, 11.

Article continues below advertisement

"Her dad has been involved and he came to rehearsal," Kardashian explained during a private confessional of West, whom she shares North, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5, with.

West was in dad-manager mode at the event, as he asked to "change the graphics," to which Kardashian responded, "of course, of course."

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian kanye west support daughter north reality show
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West joined forces while supporting North's 'Lion King' performance.

MORE ON:
Kim Kardashian

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

"I just look at them and I'm like, 'It will be a better production [if you take his notes]," she insisted.

Regarding Kardashian and West's co-parenting dynamic, the SKIMS co-founder declared: "Kanye and I want the best for the kids."

Article continues below advertisement

"And so anytime we’re here supporting our child, it’s always good vibes," she noted.

In addition to addressing her joint outing with West, the brunette beauty acknowledged backlash North received after social media users claimed she only landed the singing role because of her famous parents.

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian kanye west support daughter north reality show
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West tied the knot in 2014.

Article continues below advertisement

"I already know what’s coming. That she’s not Whitney Houston. Duh! North is the moment," Kim declared. "They want to see North West on a TikTok, on a this, on anything. Because she’s a personality, a performer. And if anyone wants to hate on a child that having is having the time of their lives, ‘F--- you.'"

“It's such a proud moment as a mom to see your child have so much fun and not be nervous at all," Kardashian praised. "She's so proud of herself. She did such a great job. And anyone that is hating on a kid is just a hater — she's not there to be Mariah Carey."

Kardashian filed for divorce from West roughly four years ago, though their split wasn't settled until November 2022 — one month before the disgraced rapper tied the knot with his wife, Bianca Censori.

The SKKN by Kim creator tied the knot with West in 2014, with their marriage eventually spiraling amid the "I Wonder" vocalist's struggles with bipolar disorder.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.