Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Put on a United Front While Supporting Daughter North in Rare Reality Show Appearance
Kim Kardashian tolerates Kanye West when she needs to — like while supporting their four children.
During the Thursday, February 20, episode of The Kardashians, the famed exes were filmed reuniting for their 11-year-old daughter North West's performance in a Lion King concert event at the Hollywood Bowl in May 2024.
West and Kardashian put on a united front while backstage with North ahead of her time on stage — where she sang "I Just Can't Wait to Be King" in front of a packed audience.
While North was in the dressing room getting ready for her performance, Kardashian was nearly having a "heart attack" as she waited for her daughter's cue alongside her ex-husband.
"Her dad has been involved and he came to rehearsal," Kardashian explained during a private confessional of West, whom she shares North, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5, with.
West was in dad-manager mode at the event, as he asked to "change the graphics," to which Kardashian responded, "of course, of course."
"I just look at them and I'm like, 'It will be a better production [if you take his notes]," she insisted.
Regarding Kardashian and West's co-parenting dynamic, the SKIMS co-founder declared: "Kanye and I want the best for the kids."
"And so anytime we’re here supporting our child, it’s always good vibes," she noted.
In addition to addressing her joint outing with West, the brunette beauty acknowledged backlash North received after social media users claimed she only landed the singing role because of her famous parents.
"I already know what’s coming. That she’s not Whitney Houston. Duh! North is the moment," Kim declared. "They want to see North West on a TikTok, on a this, on anything. Because she’s a personality, a performer. And if anyone wants to hate on a child that having is having the time of their lives, ‘F--- you.'"
“It's such a proud moment as a mom to see your child have so much fun and not be nervous at all," Kardashian praised. "She's so proud of herself. She did such a great job. And anyone that is hating on a kid is just a hater — she's not there to be Mariah Carey."
Kardashian filed for divorce from West roughly four years ago, though their split wasn't settled until November 2022 — one month before the disgraced rapper tied the knot with his wife, Bianca Censori.
The SKKN by Kim creator tied the knot with West in 2014, with their marriage eventually spiraling amid the "I Wonder" vocalist's struggles with bipolar disorder.