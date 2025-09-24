Kim Kardashian Takes Jab at Ex Kanye West Years After Divorce While Posing Naked in Bed: 'I Know Exactly What I Want'

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian just threw subtle shade at Kanye West in rare commentary about her divorce. In her September 19 French Vogue cover debut, the reality star, 44, alluded to her dramatic separation from the rapper, 48. Kardashian modeled topless as she emphasized how she feels more "confident" than ever.

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were married for eight years.

"When I turned 40, my mother [Kris Jenner] told me the coming years would be the best of my life. And it’s true — only over the past three or four years have I gained this confidence," said the fashion mogul, who finalized her divorce from West in 2022 after filing one year prior. "Before, I constantly needed to check with someone before making a decision. Can you imagine? It’s crazy to rely so much on others’ opinions. Today, I know exactly what I want. It’s exhilarating."

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West.

She also credited fashion for boosting her self-esteem, particularly Demna, the former Artistic Director of Balenciaga. "I think it was with Demna that things really changed. He doesn’t care what people think, so I learned to do the same," the SKIMS founder expressed. Despite her passion for clothes, she posed naked on the cover of French Vogue, covered in jewels while lounging beneath bed sheets. She wore little to no makeup, and her long black locks were draped effortlessly over her eyes and on the sheets.

Kanye West Drags Kim Kardashian in His Music

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have four kids together.

Kardashian and West were married for eight years and share four kids: North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6. The musician has consistently spoken out against his ex-wife publicly. In May, he released a track called "Heil Hitler" that alleged she stole his children. Although he did not explicitly mention Kim, he rapped about how he had "so much anger" after "these people took [his] kids from [him] and they froze [his] bank account." At one point in the song, he went as far as to claim the Kardashians star sparked his antisemitic behavior. "With all of my money and fame I still don't get to see my children / N----- see my Twitter but they don't see how I be feeling / So I became a Nazi, yeah b----, I'm the villain," the lyrics read.

Kanye West Sends Kim Kardashian a Cease and Desist

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly not on good terms.