Kim Kardashian Emotionally Breaks Down in Tears After Not Passing the Bar Exam
Kim Kardashian isn't Legally Blonde (or brunette in her case) just yet.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 45, shared a vulnerable post on November 16 where she broke down in tears after learning that she did not pass the bar exam.
The SKIMS founder posted the video showing her emotional law school journey and declared that she still won't give up despite her recent roadblock.
Kim Kardashian Shares Her Law Journey
"I’ve shared so much of this journey with you, and this summer I documented some of the final two weeks of studying — the ups, the downs, and everything in between," she wrote in her caption.
She noted that she found out she didn't pass on November 7, and while "it was disappointing, it wasn’t the end."
The 'KUWTK' Star Took the Bar Exam in July 2025
One shot in the video saw Kardashian crying in her room after receiving her results. Through her tears she wept: "Every time I feel like I'm a step ahead, something happens to try to stop me from doing this."
The All's Fair actress began her law apprenticeship in 2018 through California's Law Office Study Program, having graduated in May.
She had taken the California State Bar test back in July and revealed to her fans on November 8 that she didn't ace the test.
Kim Refuses to Give Up on her Law School Dream
"This dream means too much to me to walk away from, so I’m going to keep studying, keep learning, and keep showing up for myself until I get there," Kardashian stated.
The video also featured a montage of the last couple of weeks of the reality star and her hard work. The first few shots showed her studying vigorously with her law books and sitting by her computer.
Another part had Kardashian organizing her paperwork and taking notes on a whiteboard. "You will never feel like you're ready, but you just have to jump in even if you're close. That's how everything is in life," she said to the camera as she looked over her notes.
Many of the starlet's friends and family commented their love and support for her on her candid post.
"I am so so so proud of you!!! I saw how hard you studied and how badly you want this! Keep going! We don’t give up! You got this baby! ❤️," her sister Khloé Kardashian sweetly penned.
"So proud of you !!! 🙌🙌❤️," celebrity florist and pal Jeff Leatham added.
Bestie Malika Haqq chimed in: "You’re a fighter Kim. This set back is just a part of the journey… Your work ethic is inspirational. Sending you love on the way to your destiny 🤍."