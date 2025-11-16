Kim Kardashian Emotionally Breaks Down in Tears After Not Passing the Bar Exam

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian Shares Her Law Journey

View this post on Instagram Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian opened up in a candid video about her law work.

"I’ve shared so much of this journey with you, and this summer I documented some of the final two weeks of studying — the ups, the downs, and everything in between," she wrote in her caption. She noted that she found out she didn't pass on November 7, and while "it was disappointing, it wasn’t the end."

The 'KUWTK' Star Took the Bar Exam in July 2025

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian couldn't help but let out all of her tears after failing the test.

One shot in the video saw Kardashian crying in her room after receiving her results. Through her tears she wept: "Every time I feel like I'm a step ahead, something happens to try to stop me from doing this." The All's Fair actress began her law apprenticeship in 2018 through California's Law Office Study Program, having graduated in May. She had taken the California State Bar test back in July and revealed to her fans on November 8 that she didn't ace the test.

Kim Refuses to Give Up on her Law School Dream

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram The reality star gave fans an inside look into her study sessions for the bar.

"This dream means too much to me to walk away from, so I’m going to keep studying, keep learning, and keep showing up for myself until I get there," Kardashian stated. The video also featured a montage of the last couple of weeks of the reality star and her hard work. The first few shots showed her studying vigorously with her law books and sitting by her computer. Another part had Kardashian organizing her paperwork and taking notes on a whiteboard. "You will never feel like you're ready, but you just have to jump in even if you're close. That's how everything is in life," she said to the camera as she looked over her notes.

