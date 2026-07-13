Kim Kardashian’s Ex Kris Humphries Reveals His Surprising New Life After Leaving NBA Fame Behind

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Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband, Kris Humphries, has embraced a very different career since retiring from the NBA in 2019. According to The U.S. Sun, Humphries said, "Since I’ve stepped away from the game, I’m trying to stay under the radar and work on a new phase of my life...I’ve been developing some business ventures." Instead of staying in professional sports or pursuing television, the former NBA player now owns multiple Dave’s Hot Chicken franchises in his home state of Minnesota.

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Kris Humphries Is Building a Fast-Food Business

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian’s former husband Kris Humphries is quietly building a business empire after retiring from the NBA.

Humphries opened his first Dave’s Hot Chicken location in Minnesota in 2023, one year after signing an agreement to launch 10 restaurants across the state. As per FOX 9, the 41-year-old said, "I’m familiar with the area and went to Hopkins High School; we used to come over to the mall a lot after school." He continued, "So I thought it would be cool to do the first one near where I used to go to school," adding that the area was missing a hot chicken restaurant.

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Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian’s ex Kris Humphries traded NBA highlights for restaurant challenges and entrepreneurial updates.

Humphries' social media presence has also changed along with his career. Rather than posting about workouts or basketball, he now regularly shares updates from his restaurants. He often visits different franchise locations, meets customers and employees, and even takes part in the brand's hot chicken eating challenges. Before entering the restaurant business, Humphries spent 13 seasons in the NBA. He started his career after the Utah Jazz selected him in the 2004 NBA Draft. He later played for several teams before his final NBA game with the Atlanta Hawks in 2017.

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Kris Humphries Short-Lived Marriage to Kim Kardashian

Source: MEGA Kris Humphries and Kim Kardashian’s 72-day marriage became one of Hollywood’s most talked-about celebrity romances.

Looking back, Humphries built a successful basketball career, but many fans still remember him for his brief marriage to Kardashian. The pair began dating in 2010 and married in August 2011. However, Kardashian filed for divorce just 72 days later, making their relationship one of Hollywood's most talked-about celebrity marriages. Years later, the SKIMS founder admitted she realized the marriage was not going to last during their honeymoon. "At the time … I just thought, Holy s–t, I’m 30 years old, I better get this together. I better get married," Kardashian recalled during a May 2017 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

Kim Kardashian later admitted she regretted how she handled her divorce from Kris Humphries.