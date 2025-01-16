Brody Jenner Reveals He 'Recently' Got a 'Real, Sincere' Apology From Dad Caitlyn Jenner After Years of Estrangement: 'It Meant a Lot'

Brody Jenner is getting candid about his complicated relationship with his father, Caitlyn Jenner.

The Hills alum shared that he and Caitlyn have been working on repairing their bond after years of estrangement.

Reflecting on their progress, Brody revealed, “Just recently, I got a real, sincere apology. It was the first time in my life that I've ever gotten an apology. You know, I'm sorry for not being there, and honestly, it meant a lot.”