Brody Jenner Reveals He 'Recently' Got a 'Real, Sincere' Apology From Dad Caitlyn Jenner After Years of Estrangement: 'It Meant a Lot'
Brody Jenner is getting candid about his complicated relationship with his father, Caitlyn Jenner.
The Hills alum shared that he and Caitlyn have been working on repairing their bond after years of estrangement.
Reflecting on their progress, Brody revealed, “Just recently, I got a real, sincere apology. It was the first time in my life that I've ever gotten an apology. You know, I'm sorry for not being there, and honestly, it meant a lot.”
Caitlyn, who was married to songwriter and actress Linda Thompson from 1981 to 1986, shares Brody with her ex-wife.
Brody also looked back on how tough their father-son relationship was during his childhood.
“I'd randomly see him — 'him' at the time — you know, here and there,” he recalled, referring to how Caitlyn was a man prior to transitioning in 2015. “But, mom would tell me that I would write on cards, 'Why doesn't dad call me on my birthday?'”
“I had an incredible mother. Father, Bruce, at the time, wasn't around that much. They split, and then he met a woman. She had kids as well. The woman that he met ... they had kids together,” Brody added.
Caitlyn, became a household name on Keeping Up With the Kardashians from 2007 to 2021, alongside then-wife Kris Jenner and their blended family, including Kendall, Kylie, and Kris’ children from her first marriage to Robert Kardashian Sr.: Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob Kardashian.
When asked about the famous family’s reality show, Brody admitted he felt "a little bit abandoned.”
Over time, the Bromance star has come to understand the personal challenges Caitlyn faced during those years.
“I will say he was going through his own struggles, transitioning, and it was all that was put on TV,” he explained. “There were these moments that we would have that was all filmed, and it just felt very invasive and not very genuine.”
He added, “I think not having Bruce around growing up, and then her doing that transition, it was tough just being her son.”
Now a father himself, The Princes of Malibu alum credits his experiences for shaping his parenting approach. He and fiancée Tiarah “Tia” Blanco welcomed their daughter, Honey, in 2023.
“I just had a beautiful little daughter. I’m not living for myself anymore. I’m living for her,” he said proudly. “I think it’s gonna make me a better father.”
The Special Forces Season 3 participant also reflected on how his father’s absence impacted him.
“I’m gonna do the exact opposite of, as far as being there for her, as my father did for me,” he declared.
In a confessional on Special Forces, Brody shared how Caitlyn’s transition helped him understand her better.
“When I found out that Caitlyn, or Bruce, wanted to be Caitlyn, it was sort of a relief,” he said. “I think there were a lot of things that started to make sense, you know, just in my life, about my father, and maybe why he wasn’t there all those years.”
He added, “And I think when you have kids, you need to accept a little bit of responsibility that the things you do are also going to reflect on them as well. I think it really has shaped me to do everything different and to really be there and to be present to my little girl.”
Despite their rocky past, it seems Caitlyn and Brody are in a better place, as a source revealed that Caitlyn now “has a positive relationship with Brody and Tia.”
In October, Brody joined his dad to celebrate Caitlyn’s 75th birthday with family, including his stepsister Kim.
“Last night bday dinner in Malibu was so special,” Caitlyn shared on Instagram. “Family is everything! So many kids and so many of the grandkids, all in one place, at one time.”
She added, “You all made my birthday evening so special…and your beyond thoughtful and generous gifts made the night all the more fun (WOW!). I love you all so much.”