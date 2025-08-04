Kim Kardashian Exposes Her Assets While Trying on Clothes in Revealing Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian gave fans a peek inside her closet!

Article continues below advertisement

In a recent Instagram Story, the SKIMS founder struck a sultry pose while modeling a sheer yellow halter top that hugged her famous curves. She paired the see-through top with a neon green mini skirt and took things up a notch with mismatched heels — one in lime green, the other in a snakeskin print. To complete the playful look, the mom-of-four carried a tiny yellow handbag and let her signature long black hair fall loosely around her shoulders. She kept her makeup on point, rocking a smokey eye, nude blush and a neutral lip while standing in front of racks of luxury designer pieces.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian wore a sheer yellow top and green mini skirt in a new closet selfie.

Article continues below advertisement

“Which look will be yours?” she teased in the caption, encouraging fans to shop her looks at KardashianKloset.com. The fashion-forward moment is part of her ongoing push for Kardashian Kloset — a resale platform she and her family launched back in 2019, giving shoppers access to items straight from their personal wardrobes.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The reality star invited fans to shop her outfits on KardashianKloset.com.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

“For the first time you’ll be able to shop items directly from our closets,” Kris Jenner once wrote in an announcement on Instagram, showing a street sign surrounded by names like Chanel, Dior, Louis Vuitton and Gucci.

Article continues below advertisement

Kardashian's latest post also comes right after she reacted to a hilarious video from Sir Anthony Hopkins — who recently poked fun at her SKIMS face shapewear line. The 87-year-old Oscar winner took to Instagram with a cheeky clip of himself wearing the SKIMS Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap, which sells for $48. Dressed in a breezy blue-and-green button-down, Hopkins slipped the wrap over his head and fully leaned into his Silence of the Lambs alter ego, Dr. Hannibal Lecter — the infamous cannibal psychiatrist who famously wore a muzzle-like mask.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA SKIMS recently released their new face wrap.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

“Hello, Kim. I’m already feeling 10 years younger,” he quipped in the video, complete with his iconic slurp and a creepy wink. “Goodbye,” he then said in full Lecter mode.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Hopkins didn’t stop there. In his caption, he kept the humor going, writing, “Thank you, Kim. Don’t be afraid to come over for dinner,” while tagging both Kardashian and the SKIMS account.

Article continues below advertisement

Kardashian reposted an article about the viral clip to her Instagram Stories, writing, “I’M SCREAMING!!!!! @anthonyhopkins @skims.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Anthony Hopkins joked about the SKIMS face wrap in a viral video.

Article continues below advertisement

Kardashian has also been busy promoting the new face wrap herself, hopping on Instagram to explain the product in detail. “Okay guys, so you know we've been doing shapewear for a really long time, and now we are gonna offer amazing face shapewear, which is just such a necessity,” she said in a video. “This material is actually infused with collagen yarns, and it's just this amazing jaw support.” “It just snatches your little chinny chin chin… It’s super comfortable to wear at night or just around the house,” she added.

Article continues below advertisement