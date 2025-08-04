Kim Kardashian Exposes Her Assets While Trying on Clothes in Revealing Photo
Kim Kardashian gave fans a peek inside her closet!
In a recent Instagram Story, the SKIMS founder struck a sultry pose while modeling a sheer yellow halter top that hugged her famous curves. She paired the see-through top with a neon green mini skirt and took things up a notch with mismatched heels — one in lime green, the other in a snakeskin print.
To complete the playful look, the mom-of-four carried a tiny yellow handbag and let her signature long black hair fall loosely around her shoulders. She kept her makeup on point, rocking a smokey eye, nude blush and a neutral lip while standing in front of racks of luxury designer pieces.
“Which look will be yours?” she teased in the caption, encouraging fans to shop her looks at KardashianKloset.com.
The fashion-forward moment is part of her ongoing push for Kardashian Kloset — a resale platform she and her family launched back in 2019, giving shoppers access to items straight from their personal wardrobes.
“For the first time you’ll be able to shop items directly from our closets,” Kris Jenner once wrote in an announcement on Instagram, showing a street sign surrounded by names like Chanel, Dior, Louis Vuitton and Gucci.
Kardashian's latest post also comes right after she reacted to a hilarious video from Sir Anthony Hopkins — who recently poked fun at her SKIMS face shapewear line.
The 87-year-old Oscar winner took to Instagram with a cheeky clip of himself wearing the SKIMS Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap, which sells for $48.
Dressed in a breezy blue-and-green button-down, Hopkins slipped the wrap over his head and fully leaned into his Silence of the Lambs alter ego, Dr. Hannibal Lecter — the infamous cannibal psychiatrist who famously wore a muzzle-like mask.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“Hello, Kim. I’m already feeling 10 years younger,” he quipped in the video, complete with his iconic slurp and a creepy wink.
“Goodbye,” he then said in full Lecter mode.
Hopkins didn’t stop there. In his caption, he kept the humor going, writing, “Thank you, Kim. Don’t be afraid to come over for dinner,” while tagging both Kardashian and the SKIMS account.
Kardashian reposted an article about the viral clip to her Instagram Stories, writing, “I’M SCREAMING!!!!! @anthonyhopkins @skims.”
Kardashian has also been busy promoting the new face wrap herself, hopping on Instagram to explain the product in detail.
“Okay guys, so you know we've been doing shapewear for a really long time, and now we are gonna offer amazing face shapewear, which is just such a necessity,” she said in a video. “This material is actually infused with collagen yarns, and it's just this amazing jaw support.”
“It just snatches your little chinny chin chin… It’s super comfortable to wear at night or just around the house,” she added.
Over on SKIMS’ official page, the brand hyped it up, writing, “The innovation never ends. Our all-new face wrap offers ultra-soft jaw support in our signature Seamless Sculpt fabric for a must-have addition to your nightly routine.”