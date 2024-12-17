Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Curves in Tiny Faux Fur Bikini, Underwear, Stockings and More for Holiday SKIMS Campaign: Photos
It's the most wonderful time of the year: SKIMS has debuted their 2024 holiday campaign!
Shortly before the brand releases their Winter Heat collection on Wednesday, December 18, they unveiled new photos starring Kim Kardashian modeling the apparel.
The photo shoot featured the reality star, 44, in sweatpants, zip-up sweaters and a tank top, but the most jaw-dropping image showed the fashion designer in a teeny faux fur bikini that barely covered her assets.
Kardashian also stunned in underwear and matching stockings, all while she rocked a long blonde wig.
The mom-of-four's supporters drooled over the photo shoot, with sister Khloé Kardashian commenting, "Oh my wow."
"Heavenly 😍," gushed one fan, while another said, "A LOT OF HEAT IN THE WINTER 🤍🔥."
Others felt she was trying to copy Beyoncé's appearance, with one person writing, "Thought it was Beyoncé for a moment there."
"For a second I thought it was some sort of collaboration with @beyonce 😅🤣🥰," admitted another, while a third Instagram user quipped, "Why are you dressed up like Beyoncé lol."
This isn't the first time Kim was accused of stealing someone else's look, as social media users felt her recent outfits that included no pants and balaclavas mimicked Bianca Censori's style.
"She's jealous because Bianca is much younger and prettier than her," one person assumed on social media, referring to her ex-husband Kanye West's new wife.
"Hilarious! Stop copying Bianca, it's really tragic to witness," another wrote.
The comparisons come after an insider told a news outlet the aspiring lawyer is staying away from the dating scene.
"She’s sick and tired of being embarrassed by breakups," an insider said of her former flings with stars like Pete Davidson. "She’s come to the realization that she doesn’t need a man to fulfill her. She can be happy on her own."
While the makeup mogul may be content as a single mom for now, the source predicted someone will catch her eye sooner rather than later.
"She can’t go without a man for long, and soon she’ll be whining about how lonely she is!" the insider quipped.
Kim was last romantically linked to NFL star Odell Beckham Jr., 32, but things fizzled out in March after several months of quietly seeing each other.
Despite keeping things under wraps, the American Horror Story actress seemed to hint at their split on an episode of The Kardashians over the summer.
"When someone tells me not to do something that I planned on, I physically get, like, 'You’re getting in my way, and I will bulldoze whatever is in my way because you’re not going to tell me to change my schedule,'" she confessed. "I feel like that’s how I would get in relationships. Like when [redacted] would tell me, 'You work so much, why don’t you just take a week off?' I’m like, 'Get out of here!' That was the beginning of the end."