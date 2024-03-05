Khloé Kardashian Gets Dragged for Advising People to 'Live Beneath Their Means': 'The Lack of Self-Awareness Is So Embarrassing'
Khloé Kardashian's lifestyle advice didn't go over well with the public.
The other day, the reality star reposted a "simple formula for living" to her Instagram Story — but fans couldn't help but roll their eyes at the suggestions.
The list featured on the mom-of-two's Instagram Story upload — which came from another account — included advice such as "live beneath your means," "be on time, don't make excuses," "be humble" and "know when to keep your mouth shut."
Social media users were taken back by her post given Kardashian's privileged life.
"Live beneath your means…really Khloé. The lack of self awareness is so embarrassing good god," one person wrote on Reddit, while another said, "completely out of touch she's barely on this earth."
"She’s pathetic omg," declared a third individual.
A handful of people took up particular issue with the suggestion to "give clothes not worn to charity" since the Kardashian-Jenner brood sell their lightly worn clothing and accessories on their website Kardashian Kloset.
Pieces such as Kylie Jenner's jeans go for up to $9,995, while designer purses can cost six figures.
"Lmao so are they about to dismantle the Kardashian Kloset or is she just cosplaying being a good person for a night," one person joked, while a second said, "The nerve lol they’re all multi millionaires, one is a billionaire, and they still sell their old clothes on that kardashian closet website."
This is hardly the first time the Good American co-founder's family has been accused of being out of touch with reality, as they are all often showing off their luxury surroundings.
Just last month, Jenner, 26, was ridiculed for and home gym, while the youngest generation have wardrobes full of designer duds.
Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian claimed her four children don't care about being famous.
"I'll talk to my kids about anything they wanna ask me about. I am so open and honest with my kids. I think that's the only way to be," the SKIMS founder, 43, said in an interview. "And it could be things that they might not understand, and I'll wait to find the appropriate time to talk about it."
"I think they grew up seeing the cameras and they grew up seeing that even as babies, you know, we'd walk out and there'd be paparazzi," she added. "So it's not really something that they, you know, acknowledge a lot."