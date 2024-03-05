Khloé Kardashian Gets Dragged for Advising People to 'Live Beneath Their Means': 'The Lack of Self-Awareness Is So Embarrassing'

A handful of people took up particular issue with the suggestion to "give clothes not worn to charity" since the Kardashian-Jenner brood sell their lightly worn clothing and accessories on their website Kardashian Kloset.

Pieces such as Kylie Jenner's jeans go for up to $9,995, while designer purses can cost six figures.

"Lmao so are they about to dismantle the Kardashian Kloset or is she just cosplaying being a good person for a night," one person joked, while a second said, "The nerve lol they’re all multi millionaires, one is a billionaire, and they still sell their old clothes on that kardashian closet website."