Kim Kardashian Exposes Her New Nipple Piercing After Testifying in Paris Robbery Trial
Kim Kardashian knows how to turn heads!
While out and about in Paris, the reality star stepped out wearing a tight, cropped black top and leather pants that showed off her chiseled midsection, per photos captured by a news outlet.
But what really had people doing a double-take? A peek at what looked like a fresh nipple piercing as she exited an SUV.
Some fans, though, weren’t entirely convinced, as it could’ve just been her SKIMS Nipple Push-Up Bra showing through the thin fabric.
Either way, Kardashian’s bold style moment comes after a pretty serious visit to the City of Light to testify in the trial of the men accused of robbing her at gunpoint back in 2016, as OK! previously reported.
At the time, the mom-of-four had flown in for Paris Fashion Week, but what started as a glamorous trip turned into one of the most terrifying nights of her life.
"I used to walk around the city when I woke up in the middle of the night at 3 or 4 a.m., take walks around the city," she recalled. "I always felt really safe...I'd stop in little hotels for hot chocolate, it was magical. But when I came for Fashion Week during that trip, it changed everything."
She was packing up when two men burst into her room. At first, she thought they were "police officers," but they were holding the night receptionist, Abderrahmane Ouatiki, in handcuffs.
"The taller one was looking through my stuff and had found the jewelry box, and he said: 'aha, aha!' — excited and grateful that he found more jewelry," she explained.
Things escalated as Kardashian said they threw her onto the bed and zip-tied her hands. She tried to reason with the robbers through the receptionist.
“Please translate to them that I have babies, I have to make it home," she pleaded.
One of them then pulled her toward him, exposing her body beneath her robe.
"I'm certain that's the moment he rapes me. I say a prayer to mentally prepare myself," she added. "At that point, I was sure that's when they were going to shoot me. So I said a prayer for my family and my mom and my sister and best friend."
Luckily, the men took off, and Kardashian hid in the bushes outside the building until help arrived.
Still, she’s been showing strength and style through it all as she debuted another fierce court look — a sharp black blazer dress with bold shoulder pads and a peplum silhouette.
Her hair was slicked back in a high bun, and her diamond necklace popped against the neckline.
She wasn’t alone either — her mom, Kris Jenner, showed up in a chic checkered double-breasted blazer with a red tie.
