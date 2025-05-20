NEWS Kim Kardashian Exposes Her New Nipple Piercing After Testifying in Paris Robbery Trial Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian showed off what appeared to be a new nipple piercing during a Paris outing.

But what really had people doing a double-take? A peek at what looked like a fresh nipple piercing as she exited an SUV. Some fans, though, weren’t entirely convinced, as it could’ve just been her SKIMS Nipple Push-Up Bra showing through the thin fabric.

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian was in Paris to testify in a robbery trial.

"I used to walk around the city when I woke up in the middle of the night at 3 or 4 a.m., take walks around the city," she recalled. "I always felt really safe...I'd stop in little hotels for hot chocolate, it was magical. But when I came for Fashion Week during that trip, it changed everything." She was packing up when two men burst into her room. At first, she thought they were "police officers," but they were holding the night receptionist, Abderrahmane Ouatiki, in handcuffs.

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian wore a black crop top and leather pants in Paris.

"The taller one was looking through my stuff and had found the jewelry box, and he said: 'aha, aha!' — excited and grateful that he found more jewelry," she explained.

Things escalated as Kardashian said they threw her onto the bed and zip-tied her hands. She tried to reason with the robbers through the receptionist. “Please translate to them that I have babies, I have to make it home," she pleaded.

Source: MEGA The mom-of-four made a bold fashion statement in court.

One of them then pulled her toward him, exposing her body beneath her robe. "I'm certain that's the moment he rapes me. I say a prayer to mentally prepare myself," she added. "At that point, I was sure that's when they were going to shoot me. So I said a prayer for my family and my mom and my sister and best friend." Luckily, the men took off, and Kardashian hid in the bushes outside the building until help arrived.

Source: MEGA The reality star shared details about the terrifying 2016 attack.

Still, she’s been showing strength and style through it all as she debuted another fierce court look — a sharp black blazer dress with bold shoulder pads and a peplum silhouette. Her hair was slicked back in a high bun, and her diamond necklace popped against the neckline. She wasn’t alone either — her mom, Kris Jenner, showed up in a chic checkered double-breasted blazer with a red tie.