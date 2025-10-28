Kim Kardashian Flashes Her Cleavage in Peekaboo Dress During New York City Outing After Detailing Health Scare: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian exposed her chest in a busty number while strolling through New York City. The reality star, 45, bared her cleavage in a figure-hugging maxi with a cutout around her assets on Monday, October 27. Kardashian stunned in a semi-sheer, navy blue turtleneck dress. She swept her hair into a sleek bun and sported several silver earrings.

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian revealed on her reality show that she suffered a brain aneurysm.

The Kardashians star clutched her phone in her hand as she flashed a smile for the paparazzi. On Monday evening, she left her hotel in a glamorous leather frock with a fringe skirt and fur lining on the bodice. She was escorted by security guards as she stepped out for a night in the city.

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian is currently in New York City.

Kardashian appeared to be in good health after revealing on The Kardashians that she suffered a brain aneurysm. "I did go and get a Prenuvo scan, and I had to end up going and getting tons of other brain scans at Cedars with all of the team. Just tune in next week. But everything works out," she told Robin Roberts during the Tuesday, October 28, episode of Good Morning America, alongside her All's Fair costars. "It’s just a good measure to go make sure that you always check everything — health is wealth. You just have to be careful with everything that you do."

Kim Kardashian's Starring Role in 'All's Fair'

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian has been attending premieres across the globe for 'All's Fair.'

Kardashian recently dazzled in vintage Dior at the Paris premiere of All's Fair. She spilled out of a baby blue gown, sourced from the fashion house's Spring/Summer 2000 collection by John Galliano. The SKIMS founder is proud to be taking on the covered role in the Hulu show. "Working with a cast like this, I wanted to make sure I was completely prepared," she explained during the Friday, October 24, episode of The Graham Norton Show. "What I could control was absolutely knowing my lines, being on time and being super professional. These women are the greatest at what they do, and I just watched and learned every day. It was an honor, and I have just had the best time. Working with these women was like summer camp."

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian stars in 'All's Fair.'