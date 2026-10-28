Kim Kardashian Allegedly Had a Gun Held to Her Head During Terrifying 2018 Africa Trip With Kanye West, Former 'KUWTK' Showrunner Claims
Oct. 28 2026, Published 3:05 p.m. ET
Former KUWTK showrunner Farnaz Farjam revealed a terrifying behind-the-scenes ordeal in Jonathan Van Meter's biography, Citizen Kim: The Woman Who Created the Future.
During a 2018 trip to Africa with Kanye West, local police held a gun directly to Kim Kardashian's head.
According to report details, the situation escalated into a full-scale room raid, forcing the show's production team to evacuate on a private charter.
“He basically got the local police to believe that there were people trying to drug him, and so they came and they had guns out. He had them raid everybody’s rooms... At one point, one of the policemen had a gun to Kim’s head... 'It was intense,'" said Farnaz.
"I ended up having to get a private jet and get my crew out of there," Van Meter wrote.
Kanye West Unsettled Kim Kardashian With Unscripted Political Outbursts
Prior to this erratic incident, West’s increasingly public outbursts had already begun straining the couple's bond.
Before heading to Uganda, his controversial antics, such as delivering an unscripted pro-Trump speech on Saturday Night Live while wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat, had already left Kardashian deeply unsettled and concerned for his mental well-being.
“Kim is very uncomfortable and unhappy with the whole situation. She finds Kanye brilliant, so it makes her upset when he goes on these public rants and come across as someone who isn’t well... All she can do is hope that he calms down mentally soon... Kim’s family thinks he needs help, but Kanye doesn’t, so it won’t happen," a source dished.
Kanye West Found Solace in His Children
Despite these severe erratic episodes, Kardashian noted that their children served as a stabilizing force for him, though she actively instituted media blackouts to shelter them from sensationalized headlines about their father's public breakdown.
"That was such a blessing. He would have a full episode, and the kids would never know because they would be almost a calming presence for him," she revealed in the new book.
- Kim Kardashian's Trip to Armenia Was the 'Scariest Experience' for 'KUWTK' Producers as Fans Caused 'Complete Pandemonium'
- Kanye West Reveals He Cried, Felt ‘Destroyed’ At The Thought Of Aborting Daughter North West
- Kim Kardashian & Kanye West 'Have A Really Strange Marriage' And 'What You See On Instagram And On The Show Is Not Real'
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Kim Kardashian Addressed Kanye West's Bipolar Disorder Online
Following years of managing these unpredictable episodes, Kardashian directly addressed the public discourse regarding West's mental health status on her social media in July 2020.
"He [Kanye West] is a brilliant but complicated person, who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a Black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bipolar disorder," Kardashian stated.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Navigated a High-Profile Marriage
Their relationship timeline spanned nearly a decade, evolving from a long-standing friendship into one of the most heavily scrutinized high-profile romances in Hollywood.
After welcoming their first child, North, in 2013, the pair married in a lavish Italian ceremony in May 2014 and went on to expand their family with three more children, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.
Throughout their marriage, Kardashian frequently stood by West through his creative reinventions and public controversies, though the compounding pressure of his unmanaged mental health struggles and volatile episodes steadily created an unbridgeable divide, ultimately leading Kardashian to file for divorce in early 2021.