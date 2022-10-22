Want To Look Like A Kardashian? Andrew Fitzsimons Reveals The Secret To Their Most Iconic Hair Moments
Andrew Fitzsimons knows a thing or two about hair, as the celebrity stylist has worked with A-listers such as Jennifer Lopez, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.
The entrepreneur has been able to Keep Up With the Kardashians throughout their careers, and he exclusively shares with OK! the secret to maintaining their luscious locks.
The beauty professional has been the reality television dynasty's secret weapon for years. The famous family's social media posts typically have him and various makeup artists tagged. While working with the sisters and Kris Jenner, Fitzsimons has become an integral part of Kardashian history by helping to create some of their most viral style moments.
By developing a relationship with the Kardashians and the Jenners, Fitzsimons' favorite moment formed when he styled Khloé's unforgettable waves during Kourtney's wedding to Travis Barker.
"I absolutely love the Kar-Jenners with super long hair. Don’t get me wrong — a lob is just as chic, but I love to play with longer lengths! One of my favorite looks to date is Khloé’s long, frizzy, lioness waves — with a half up-half down look," the businessman exclusively tells OK!. "I thought this highlighted her features beautifully and also gave her a sexy and wild look."
Kourtney's unforgettable Dolce and Gabanna-focused wedding isn't the only moment he's been able to participate in. Not only did Fitzsimons style Kim's tresses for season 1 of The Kardashians, but recently, the Dublin native worked on Kourtney's photoshoot for her new brand, Lemme. The supplement line brings together the mom-of-three's Poosh-worthy lifestyle and her infatuation with all things wellness.
"I wanted to keep it simple, but add a playful twist to it, and I wanted to highlight the rest of the details in the shoot! Her long, dark locks really stood out in front of the light and colorful oversized vitamins in the background," Fitzsimons shares. "Because of the light pastel colors used in the shoot, I wanted to tie in that youthfulness with what I did to her hair. The slicked-back front pieces of her hair highlighted her facial features beautifully while leaving her long locks out to stand out in contrast against the vitamins behind."
Aside from the brood's trending social media images, they're known for their shiny strands! Every member of the Kardashian unit has been experimented with color, but they still manage to have radiant manes.
According to Fitzsimons, their biggest secret is using quality heat protectants and conditioning treatments. "Always remember to use a heat protectant if you’re using hot styling tools! It’s my number one rule! It’s also important to remember even after applying heat protectant — keep the temperature setting of your styling tools at 325 degrees Fahrenheit or less," he shares.
