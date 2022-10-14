What Would The Kardashian Clan Look Like Without Plastic Surgery? See Photos Of Freaky AI Simulation

Have you ever wondered what the Kardashian clan would look like if they never got any plastic surgery? Now you can see, as a AI simulation showed their theoretical "normal" faces. The TikTok clip now has 2.6 million views.

“We used three different AI software and two different standard graphics software and a full week to pull it off,” Keith from Vandahood Live, the people who are responsible for the makeover, told PetaPixel of the family's look. “We had to take a different approach for each member of the family since each one underwent different changes over the years.”