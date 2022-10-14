What Would The Kardashian Clan Look Like Without Plastic Surgery? See Photos Of Freaky AI Simulation
Have you ever wondered what the Kardashian clan would look like if they never got any plastic surgery? Now you can see, as a AI simulation showed their theoretical "normal" faces. The TikTok clip now has 2.6 million views.
“We used three different AI software and two different standard graphics software and a full week to pull it off,” Keith from Vandahood Live, the people who are responsible for the makeover, told PetaPixel of the family's look. “We had to take a different approach for each member of the family since each one underwent different changes over the years.”
In the clip, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian are seen in the Keeping Up With the Kardashians finale. It then alters them into looking like normal people without being touched up.
"Which Kardashian or Jenner do you think had the biggest transformation? @Rugged snake #kardashians #kyliejenner #plasticsurgery #vandahoodlive #ai," the caption reads.
Of course, people were quick to comment that some of the A-listers didn't look much different.
One person wrote, "Everyone looks relatively the same EXCEPT KYLIE," while another added, "Kourtney looks the same, she’s stunning."
A third person added, "Kim’s before face was gorgeous so."
As OK! previously reported, Kim clapped back when she was asked about the procedures she's had done.
"I’ve never had eyelash extensions. I’ve never done anything," she said, admitting that despite that fact, she does "really, genuinely care about looking good. I probably care more than 90 percent of the people on this planet."
Meanwhile, the Good American co-founder was upset earlier this year when people claimed she got a face transplant.
“It did used to bother me when people were [saying] I’ve had 12 face transplants. I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, I have?’ I was like, ‘That’s crazy,'” she said in late May.
“It didn’t bother me. It offended me,” she said about the rumor. “I just couldn’t figure out why people thought that. I’ve had one nose job that I love. Like, I want everyone to know. … I don’t care to lie about it.”