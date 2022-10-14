Choosing Diets Over Dating? Kourtney Kardashian Thinks Sisters Khloé & Kim Are Single Because Of Their Strict Weight Loss Routines

This bit of sisterly criticism comes as talk swirls the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alums have not been as close as they once were in the past. Kourtney admitted in a recent podcast appearance that she prefers to keep to herself and that she is in a "different place" in life at the moment.

"I think some of us more than others feel the need to distance sometimes or just do our own thing, have our own thing," she explained. "I love to keep my little bubble and as they say, 'Protect your energy.' And I just like to be in my own little world and enter it when I choose and then slip back in."