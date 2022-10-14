Choosing Diets Over Dating? Kourtney Kardashian Thinks Sisters Khloé & Kim Are Single Because Of Their Strict Weight Loss Routines
Kourtney Kardashian may have figured out why her sisters aren't having the best of luck in the dating department.
According to a friend, the 43-year-old believes Kim and Khloé are single because their obsession with their intense diets and grueling workouts make them irritable.
"Kourtney likes to point out that you can't go near either Kim or Khloé mid-afternoon as they are both so hungry they snap at anyone," a friend of the Kardashian-Jenner family spilled. "She is convinced that's why both her sisters are single because no man can tolerate their strict daily plans and twice-a-day workouts."
Kim has shed over 20 pounds this past year, while Khloé is believed to have lost 60 pounds in the last four years. Both also stick to strict nutrition regimens and early morning training sessions.
"She says neither one of them ever has fun because they are counting calories so much," the friend added. "She feels it's impossible to ever be in a happy relationship like that."
As for her own weight, Kourtney is happily embracing her newfound curves, with her friend claiming, "Since hooking up with Travis, she's realized that having the occasional treat won't hurt."
This bit of sisterly criticism comes as talk swirls the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alums have not been as close as they once were in the past. Kourtney admitted in a recent podcast appearance that she prefers to keep to herself and that she is in a "different place" in life at the moment.
"I think some of us more than others feel the need to distance sometimes or just do our own thing, have our own thing," she explained. "I love to keep my little bubble and as they say, 'Protect your energy.' And I just like to be in my own little world and enter it when I choose and then slip back in."