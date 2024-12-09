Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson's Relationship Timeline: From Instant Sparks to Marital Woes

Jessica Simpson met Eric Johnson, who was still legally married to his first wife, Keri D'Angelo, at the time, while at a house party in May 2010.

"By chance he knocked on my dreamy cottage door (sigh), I let him in and never let him leave," she said of their first meeting in an Instagram post.

The "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer also noted in her 2020 Open Book how they "connected on all levels" as soon as they bumped into each other.