Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson's Relationship Timeline: From Instant Sparks to Marital Woes

jessica simpson and eric johnson
Source: MEGA

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson's relationship is reportedly 'pretty much over' 10 years after their marriage.

By:

Dec. 9 2024, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

May 2010: Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson Met for the First Time

jessica simpson and eric johnson
Source: MEGA

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson started dating a few months after their first meeting.

Jessica Simpson met Eric Johnson, who was still legally married to his first wife, Keri D'Angelo, at the time, while at a house party in May 2010.

"By chance he knocked on my dreamy cottage door (sigh), I let him in and never let him leave," she said of their first meeting in an Instagram post.

The "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer also noted in her 2020 Open Book how they "connected on all levels" as soon as they bumped into each other.

July 2010: Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson Went Public With Their Relationship

jessica simpson and eric johnson
Source: MEGA

Jessica Simpson began dating Eric Johnson years after her divorce from Nick Lachey.

According to sources, Simpson and Johnson immediately began dating after their meeting in May 2010. However, they were only photographed together for the first time during their steamy getaway in Capri, Italy, for her birthday in July 2010.

October 2010: Jessica Simpson Gushed About Eric Johnson

jessica simpson and eric johnson
Source: MEGA

She called Eric Johnson her 'dude.'

Speaking with People about their relationship, the "Irresistible" songstress described it as "just normal."

November 2010: They Got Engaged

jessica simpson and eric johnson
Source: MEGA

Eric Johnson finalized her divorce from his first wife in October 2010.

A few weeks after Johnson legally divorced D'Angelo, he took his relationship with Simpson to the next level and proposed to her.

May 1, 2012: Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson Welcomed Their First Baby

jessica simpson and eric johnson
Source: MEGA

They announced their first pregnancy in October 2011.

Simpson gave birth to their daughter, Maxwell Drew, on May 1, 2012, just over a year after their engagement.

"We are grateful for all the love, support and prayers we have received. This has been the greatest experience of our lives!" she said in a post on her website at the time.

June 2013: Their Second Child Was Born

jessica simpson and eric johnson
Source: MEGA

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson confirmed she was pregnant again on Christmas Day in 2012.

On June 30, 2013, Simpson and Johnson welcomed their second child, Ace Knute.

"I didn't grow up with a brother and I think the unknown is really exciting," she said of her son in April 2013. "I can't wait to have that connection with our little man."

July 5, 2014: Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson Tied the Knot

jessica simpson and eric johnson
Source: MEGA

They had a joint bachelorette and bachelor party before their wedding.

Simpson and Johnson officially exchanged vows during a ceremony at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, Calif., on July 5, 2014.

In a statement to People, the newlyweds opened up about the special day in their lives.

"We are overwhelmed with complete happiness and love having made our eternal commitment," they said. "To say 'I do' in front of family, friends and, most importantly, our children has been the happiest moment of our lives."

March 19, 2019: Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson's Third Child Arrived

jessica simpson and eric johnson
Source: MEGA

Jessica Simpson was open about having more kids with Eric Johnson.

Birdie Mae, Simpson and Johnson's third child, was born on March 19, 2019.

April 2024: Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson Reportedly Had Marriage Issues

jessica simpson and eric johnson
Source: MEGA

She said her pregnancy with Birdie Mae was her last one.

After Simpson constantly shared their family photos online, a source told In Touch the updates were a "PR Stunt."

The insider continued, "Eric has had one foot out the door for a long time because Jessica is high-maintenance and difficult to live with. He complains about it all the time."

November 2024: They Sparked Marital Woes

jessica simpson and eric johnson
Source: MEGA

Jessica Simpson decided to quit drinking alcohol after Halloween 2017.

Months after the rumored marriage troubles emerged, In Touch cited another source who claimed things between Simpson and Johnson were "pretty much over."

A few days later, Johnson was spotted in Los Angeles sans his wedding band. A separate source also informed People that the "I Belong to Me" singer and her husband "very much living separate lives."

