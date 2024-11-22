Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson Have 'a Ton of Unresolved Issues' in their Marriage 'That Have Been Simmering for Years' as Divorce Rumors Swirl: Source
Are Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson heading for a split?
According to an insider, the longtime couple has been struggling behind the scenes for quite a long time as rumors continue to swirl about a possible divorce.
"Jessica and Eric have been butting heads and living separate lives for an extremely long time,” a source spilled about Simpson, 44, and Johnson, 45. "They have a ton of unresolved issues in the marriage that have been simmering for years and now seem to be reaching a boiling point."
Per the insider, the "With You" singer wants the former football player to step up and be a better partner to her. "Jessica clearly wants Eric to get his act together," the source explained. “But she won’t stick around in limbo forever.”
"It’s pretty much over between her and Eric; it’s only a matter of time before she files for divorce," the insider continued. "They tried couples counseling, which worked for a while, but then things went back to the way they were. They don’t spend nearly as much time together as they used to, and they’ve just grown apart."
Simpson, who married Johnson in July 2014, sparked concern recently when she shared a cryptic Instagram post about her upcoming music. “Interviews in my Nashville music room where I unearthed my singular magic,” she captioned a slew of photos. “This comeback is personal, it’s an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve.”
The sad update comes as other insiders claim that the couple's differing lifestyles drove them apart. "Jessica and Eric have been living separate lives and doing things on their own," a separate source claimed. "They are different people. Jessica is motivated and Eric isn't. They have different goals."
The Newlyweds alum and the former athlete have always been ones to gush over each other. "Eric and I have a true mind, body [and] soul connection. Some of the things he loves most about me are my flaws. I am most certainly in this marriage and this life with Eric by my side with free will!" she revealed in a 2020 interview.
In a touching tribute shared on social media for their anniversary, the blonde beauty, who shares Maxwell, 12, Ace, 11 and Birdie, 5, with Johnson, penned, "I fell head over slippers in love with this perfect man 10 YEARS ago today! By chance he knocked on my dreamy cottage door (sigh), I let him in and never let him leave. He is mine, I am his...forever."
Life & Style spoke with sources close to Simpson and Johnson.