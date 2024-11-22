Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson Have 'a Ton of Unresolved Issues' in their Marriage 'That Have Been Simmering for Years' as Divorce Rumors Swirl: Source

"Jessica and Eric have been butting heads and living separate lives for an extremely long time,” a source spilled about Simpson, 44, and Johnson, 45. "They have a ton of unresolved issues in the marriage that have been simmering for years and now seem to be reaching a boiling point."

Per the insider, the "With You" singer wants the former football player to step up and be a better partner to her. "Jessica clearly wants Eric to get his act together," the source explained. “But she won’t stick around in limbo forever.”