Jessica Simpson Is 'Ready to Start Fresh' After Trying Couples Counseling With Eric Johnson: 'The Spark Is Just Gone'
Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson may be ready to call it quits on their 10-year marriage — but not for lack of trying.
As rumors swirl the pair is headed for divorce, a source spilled to an outlet they already "tried couples counseling, which worked for a while," but things eventually "went back to the way they were."
"They don’t spend nearly as much time together as they used to. The spark is just gone," the source added. "Lately, Jessica has been reevaluating her happiness, her marriage and her business empire. She is ready to start fresh."
The source also suggested while Johnson has been a "supportive" partner and "amazing father" over the years, Simpson's sobriety may have played a role in changing "her thinking and priorities" in life.
"He and Jessica have had to have some really difficult conversations, including about the status of their relationship," the source noted. "The writing is on the wall. The more time that passes, the clearer it gets that it’s over."
As OK! previously reported, Simpson and Johnson met and began dating in 2010. Four years later, the "Irresistible" singer and the former NFL pro said "I Do" in a lavish ceremony at the San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California.
They share three kids together — Maxwell, 12, Ace, 11 and Birdie, 5.
Although the couple has not made a public statement on the current state of their marriage, in late October, one of the pop star's friends allegedly contacted a divorce lawyer on her behalf.
"Jessica and Eric have been living separate lives and doing things on their own," a separate insider said earlier this month. "They are different people ... Jessica is motivated and Eric isn't. They have different goals."
Another source explained Johnson and Simpson "have a ton of unresolved issues in the marriage that have been simmering for years " that have finally reached "a boiling point."
"Jessica clearly wants Eric to get his act together," the source said. “But she won’t stick around in limbo forever."
"It’s pretty much over between her and Eric; it’s only a matter of time before she files for divorce," they continued. "They don’t spend nearly as much time together as they used to, and they’ve just grown apart."
