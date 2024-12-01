or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jessica Simpson
OK LogoNEWS

Jessica Simpson Is 'Ready to Start Fresh' After Trying Couples Counseling With Eric Johnson: 'The Spark Is Just Gone'

jessica simpson ready start fresh eric johnson spark gonepp
Source: @jessicasimpson/INSTAGRAM

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson started dating in 2010.

By:

Dec. 1 2024, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson may be ready to call it quits on their 10-year marriage — but not for lack of trying.

As rumors swirl the pair is headed for divorce, a source spilled to an outlet they already "tried couples counseling, which worked for a while," but things eventually "went back to the way they were."

Article continues below advertisement
jessica simpson eric johnson unresolved issues marriage simmering
Source: MEGA

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson married in July 2014.

Article continues below advertisement

"They don’t spend nearly as much time together as they used to. The spark is just gone," the source added. "Lately, Jessica has been reevaluating her happiness, her marriage and her business empire. She is ready to start fresh."

The source also suggested while Johnson has been a "supportive" partner and "amazing father" over the years, Simpson's sobriety may have played a role in changing "her thinking and priorities" in life.

Article continues below advertisement
eric johnson jessica simpson not bickering
Source: MEGA

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson share three kids.

Article continues below advertisement

"He and Jessica have had to have some really difficult conversations, including about the status of their relationship," the source noted. "The writing is on the wall. The more time that passes, the clearer it gets that it’s over."

As OK! previously reported, Simpson and Johnson met and began dating in 2010. Four years later, the "Irresistible" singer and the former NFL pro said "I Do" in a lavish ceremony at the San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California.

They share three kids together — Maxwell, 12, Ace, 11 and Birdie, 5.

MORE ON:
Jessica Simpson

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
jessica simpson eric johnson unresolved issues marriage simmering

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson are reportedly considering divorce.

Article continues below advertisement

Although the couple has not made a public statement on the current state of their marriage, in late October, one of the pop star's friends allegedly contacted a divorce lawyer on her behalf.

"Jessica and Eric have been living separate lives and doing things on their own," a separate insider said earlier this month. "They are different people ... Jessica is motivated and Eric isn't. They have different goals."

Article continues below advertisement
jessica simpson eric johnson unresolved issues marriage simmering
Source: MEGA

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson reportedly have 'a ton of unresolved issues.'

Article continues below advertisement

Another source explained Johnson and Simpson "have a ton of unresolved issues in the marriage that have been simmering for years " that have finally reached "a boiling point."

"Jessica clearly wants Eric to get his act together," the source said. “But she won’t stick around in limbo forever."

"It’s pretty much over between her and Eric; it’s only a matter of time before she files for divorce," they continued. "They don’t spend nearly as much time together as they used to, and they’ve just grown apart."

The source spoke with In Touch about Johnson and Simpson's marriage.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.