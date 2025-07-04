Kim Kardashian Faces Legal Heat Amid Glitz and Glam of Jeff Bezos' Wedding
Kim Kardashian juggled a legal battle just as she celebrated the lavish wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez.
The reality star, 44, found herself in hot water after Ivan Cantu filed a lawsuit against her for mistakenly sharing his photo on social media while advocating for another Ivan Cantu, an inmate she aimed to assist. Kardashian’s legal team responded by asserting that Cantu’s case lacks merit. She signed the necessary court documents on June 26 while attending the wedding festivities in Venice, Italy, which took place the following day.
Unraveling the Mix-Up
In 2024, Kardashian began using her platform to raise awareness about a Texas man, also named Ivan Cantu, who had been convicted of murder in 2001 and sentenced to death. She committed to speaking out against his execution, among others.
“Kim played an important role in advocating for Mr. Cantu. Over approximately 10 days in February 2024, [Kim] and her team posted a series of ‘stories’ regarding Mr. Cantu — approximately 16 in all — on [Kim’s] Instagram account,” Kardashian’s attorney, Michael Rhodes, said.
"One story posted two days before Mr. Cantu's execution mistakenly used an image of the plaintiff in this action, a New York-based project manager whose name is also Ivan Cantu," he continued.
The plaintiff claims the mishap caused him emotional distress, loss of sleep and PTSD. However, Kardashian maintained that his assertions have no foundation in reality, emphasizing that the inmate she was trying to help was executed on February 28, 2024.
A Rapid Response
In her legal filing, Kardashian's team emphasized that the mistake was recognized promptly and that she deleted the post within hours, issuing a public apology to Cantu that same day.
"The mistake was discovered within hours of the posting," her lawyer noted. "This lawsuit is an attempt to cash in on a mistake that occurred in connection with, and as a direct result of, [Kim's] exercise of her constitutional rights of free speech and petition."
Kardashian elaborated in her declaration, stating, "Over the past eight years, I have used my resources and public platform to advocate for criminal justice reform and a fairer legal system, focusing on clemency and exoneration of wrongfully convicted individuals."
"My advocacy for criminal justice reform has no direct relation to any of my business or commercial pursuits. My advocacy led me to pursue a law degree, deepening my commitment and work in criminal justice reform. I graduated from the State Bar of California's Law Office Study Program in May," she added.
An Unfortunate Error
Kardashian recalled learning about the inmate's case in early 2024 and expressed, "I was moved by Mr. Cantu's story and his steadfast claim of innocence. I was also troubled by what I understood to be serious problems with Mr. Cantu's conviction."
She clarified that using the plaintiff's image was a simple mistake that was neither planned nor intentional.
The reality mogul stated, "Neither I, nor anyone on my team, knew or believed at the time the February 26 Story was posted that the person depicted in the image was Plaintiff and not Mr. Cantu. I would not have used the image appearing in the February 26 Story had I known that it was a picture of Plaintiff and not Mr. Cantu."