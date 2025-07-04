Kim Kardashian Faces Legal Heat Amid Glitz and Glam of Jeff Bezos' Wedding

Kim Kardashian juggled a legal battle just as she celebrated the lavish wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez.

The reality star, 44, found herself in hot water after Ivan Cantu filed a lawsuit against her for mistakenly sharing his photo on social media while advocating for another Ivan Cantu, an inmate she aimed to assist. Kardashian’s legal team responded by asserting that Cantu’s case lacks merit. She signed the necessary court documents on June 26 while attending the wedding festivities in Venice, Italy, which took place the following day.