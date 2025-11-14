or
Article continues below advertisement
Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner's Lawyer Calls Ray J's Racketeering Allegations 'Frivolous' After Filing Defamation Lawsuit

split photo of ray j and kim kardashian with kris jenner
Source: mega

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner's lawyer said in a statement: 'Ray J will lose this frivolous case.'

Nov. 14 2025, Updated 2:46 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner are aren't sweating Ray J's new lawsuit against them.

At least, that's what the mother-daughter duo's lawyer, Alex Spiro, is suggesting.

Following reports that Kardashian's ex-boyfriend is suing them both for defamation over the infamous s-- tape he made with the makeup mogul, Spiro told an outlet on Thursday, November 13, that the lawsuit is "frivolous."

"After realizing he is losing the case and losing his way, this disjointed rambling distraction is not intimidating anyone,” Spiro said in a statement. "Ray J will lose this frivolous case too."

Article continues below advertisement

Ray J's Lawsuit Claims Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Have Been Lying

image of Ray J claimed Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner have been 'peddling' a 'false' narrative' about how the s-- tape was released.
Source: mega

Ray J claimed Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner have been 'peddling' a 'false' narrative' about how the s-- tape was released.

Per the lawsuit filed by attorney Howard King, Ray J (real name: William Ray Norwood Jr.) is insisting that Jenner, 70, and Kardashian, 45, have "spent two decades peddling the false story that the s-- tape...was leaked against her will."

The singer, 44, said that in actuality, after he and the Skims mogul consensually filmed the X-rated tape in 2003, the couple first considered leaking the homemade movie together in 2006.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Kim Kardashian allegedly insisted her mom handle the 'release' of the s-- tape.
Source: mega

Kim Kardashian allegedly insisted her mom handle the 'release' of the s-- tape.

However, Kardashian then told him her momager would handle it.

Documents revealed she demanded Jenner be "in charge of the release and commercial exploitation of the film."

It was eventually released in 2007, the same year Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered.

MORE ON:
Kim Kardashian

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Filed Their Own Defamation Lawsuit Last Month

image of Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner filed their own lawsuit against Ray J after he implied 'the feds' were 'coming' for them during a September live stream.
Source: mega

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner filed their own lawsuit against Ray J after he implied 'the feds' were 'coming' for them during a September live stream.

Ray J's new filing comes after Kardashian and Jenner filed a defamation lawsuit against the “I Hit It First” singer last month in response to the his bombshell racketeering allegations.

Ray J revealed on a live stream in September that the federal government is allegedly considering opening an investigation into the mother and daughter, and even suggested the case could prove more scandalous than that of Sean "Diddy" Combs.

"The federal RICO I’m about to drop on Kris and Kim is about to be crazy," he declared. "I’m talking about, I’m on the news every day. I’m gonna say a lot of s---. Anybody that is cool with Kim, they need to tell her now — the feds is coming. There’s nothing I can do about it."

image of Ray J suggested Kardashian and Jenner could be 'charged for racketeering.'
Source: mega

Ray J suggested Kardashian and Jenner could be 'charged for racketeering.'

Prior to that statement, Ray J said in TMZ’s documentary United States vs. Sean Combs earlier this year: "If you told me the Kardashians was being charged for racketeering, I might believe it."

