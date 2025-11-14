or
Ray J Claims Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Have Spent 2 Decades Pushing 'False Story' That S-- Tape Was 'Leaked Against Her Will' in New Defamation Lawsuit

Photo of Ray J, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner
Source: MEGA

Ray J clapped back in a new lawsuit against ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian and revealed 'what actually went down' with their infamous s-- tape.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 14 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Ray J is firing back in a new lawsuit against his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner, over the infamous s-- tape he made with Kardashian.

The “One Wish” artist, 44, filed a lawsuit against Kardashian, 45, in which he claimed to reveal what “actually went down” regarding their 2007 s-- tape, a news outlet reported on Thursday, November 13.

Ray J Filed a Brand New Lawsuit

Photo of Ray J made several claims in a new defamation lawsuit against Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner.
Source: MEGA

Ray J made several claims in a new defamation lawsuit against Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner.

Ray J (real name: William Ray Norwood Jr.) claimed he and the Skims founder consensually shot the X-rated film in 2003 and didn’t consider releasing the homemade movie until three years later. At that point, the musician claimed that Kardashian insisted that her mother, 70, be “in charge of the release and commercial exploitation of the film,” according to legal documents filed by attorney Howard King.

Ray J claimed the mother-daughter duo "spent two decades peddling the false story that the s-- tape ... was leaked against her will,” according to the lawsuit.

Jenner and Kardashian's attorney responded to the suit, telling the outlet, “After realizing he is losing the case and losing his way, this disjointed rambling distraction is not intimidating anyone. Ray J will lose this frivolous case too."

Ray J Claimed Kim and Kris Are Pushing a 'False Story'

Photo of Ray J claimed Kim Kardashian planned to have her mom, Kris Jenner, distribute the s-- tape.
Source: MEGA

Ray J claimed Kim Kardashian planned to have her mom, Kris Jenner, distribute the s-- tape.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alums filed a defamation lawsuit against the “I Hit It First” singer last month. The lawsuit followed statements by Ray J, accusing the famous family of being the subjects of a federal investigation.

“Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian have never brought a defamation claim before nor have they been distracted by noise - but this false and serious allegation left no choice,” their lawyer Alex Spiro said in a statement. “No such federal investigation exists; no law enforcement agency has initiated any criminal proceedings or investigations related to racketeering charges against Ms. Kardashian or Ms. Jenner; and no credible evidence whatsoever supports these inflammatory allegations.”

MORE ON:
Ray J

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Filed a Defamation Lawsuit Last Month

Photo of Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian filed a defamation lawsuit against Ray J.
Source: MEGA

Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian filed a defamation lawsuit against Ray J.

The attorney detailed two very public instances of evidence where Ray J allegedly defamed the famous family, including comments made on TMZ’s documentary United States vs. Sean Combs earlier this year.

"If you told me the Kardashians was being charged for racketeering, I might believe it,” he said.

In another instance, during a September livestream, Ray J allegedly told “millions of social media followers” that a federal racketeering investigation had been launched into the Kardashians.

Kim Kardashian and Ray J Remain at Odds Over Tape Origin

image of Ray J and Kim Kardashian disputed about the origin of the infamous s-- tape.
Source: MEGA

Ray J and Kim Kardashian disputed about the origin of the infamous s-- tape.

Ray J responded to the lawsuit, pointing out that the legal proceedings weren’t about defamation but more about “publicity, power and punishment.”

Ray J and Kardashian dated from 2002 to 2006. After the s-- tape's 2006 release, the exes have been embroiled in a long-running dispute over its origin.

