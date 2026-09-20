Kim Kardashian Wears Low-Cut Dress Alongside Boyfriend Lewis Hamilton: Photos

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Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Lewis Hamilton stepped out for a romantic date night on Saturday, September 19, when they attended the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Opening Night in Los Angeles. While the pair didn't pose on the red carpet together, the reality star, 45, and the race car driver, 41, donned matching black looks for the swanky event.

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Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Sported Matching Black Looks for the Party

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton stepped out for the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Opening Night gala on Saturday.

Kardashian donned a long sequined Asian-inspired dress which contained a chest cut-out that showed off her bust. The frock also featured printed florals and she pulled her dark hair in a tight bun. Silver diamond earrings and a matching ring completed her elegant look.

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Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian donned a black sequined gown for the bash.

The vintage dress was from the Saint Laurent by Tom Ford fall/winter 2004 collection and she was styled by Law Roach. Hamilton kept it classy in a black Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello suit and dark shades. He opted not to wear a shirt and sported a sparkling diamond neckpiece and earrings. Mom Kris Jenner and her longtime partner Corey Gamble also stopped by the star-studded bash hosted to celebrate famed filmmaker George Lucas.

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Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Sparked Dating Rumors Earlier This Year

Source: MEGA The race car driver sported a sleek black suit for the red carpet.

The SKIMS founder and the Formula One athlete have been friends since at least 2014, but they began taking things to a romantic level earlier this year. Kardashian even went to cheer on Hamilton during the Grand Prix race in Monaco this past June, with the British driver gushing over his ladylove during a post-race press conference. "It's amazing to have her come this weekend and have the support," he said. "But, you know, with my friends, incredible turnout, just overall, the people." "It's amazing to have good people around you and good people supporting you and she does that for me every day," he added.

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have known each other since 2014.