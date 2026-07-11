Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's Relationship Timeline After Hard-Launching Their New Romance

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September 2014: Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Were Photographed for the First Time

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are officially dating.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's relationship is in full throttle! Years before their friendship turned romantic, the duo were photographed attending the GQ Men of the Year Awards in September 2014. At the time, Kardashian was still married to her ex-husband Kanye West, while the F1 ace was dating Nicole Scherzinger. They were spotted at more events in the years thereafter, including at the Balmain Aftershow Dinner in March 2015. In September 2015, Hamilton addressed rumors he and Kardashian's half-sister Kendall Jenner were dating, saying they were "just friends."

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November 2021: Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Reunited at an Event

Source: MEGA Romance rumors surrounding the pair first emerged earlier this year.

Kardashian and Hamilton posed for the cameras again at WSJ Magazine's 2021 Innovator Awards. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who filed for divorce from West in February 2021, was dating Pete Davidson at the time. The British racing driver shared glimpses from the event on Instagram, including a photo featuring Kardashian. "It's such an honour to be recognized amongst a group of such remarkable talent. How @kimkardashian and @mrkimjones have come together on @skims, the way @lilnasx is transforming the music industry, and artist #MayaLin's groundbreaking approach to her art. Thanks for having me @wsjmag and for helping us all to recognize that through nourishing our soul with our passions, brilliant things can happen 🙌🏾," he captioned the upload.

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New Year's Eve 2025: Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Were Both Present at a New Year's Eve Party

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton were friends for years before they began dating.

Kardashian and Hamilton both attended Kate Hudson's New Year's Eve party in Aspen, Colo., before the dating rumors emerged.

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Late January 2026: Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Sparked Dating Rumors

Source: MEGA Kanye West once referred to Lewis Hamilton as his 'best friend.'

As OK! reported, the dating rumors surrounding Kardashian and Hamilton began swirling when a news outlet claimed the mom-of-four spent a "very romantic" night with the F1 star at the Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds. "Kim's arrival was very low-key. She was flanked by two bodyguards and was whisked inside," a source said. "An hour later, around 4 p.m., Lewis landed in a helicopter and walked inside where other guests were mingling around." The insider added, "She had two bodyguards with her and Lewis had a close protection officer but they remained in the background. Two of the three stood guard outside the door to their room, so no one could disturb them." The source also described the pair's vacation, noting, "It was all kept very quiet — they clearly wanted to have some time for just the two of them. In the evening, they had dinner in a private room so they didn't have other guests around. Estelle Manor is an incredible place to have a date, it's so luxurious and glamorous." Then, on February 2, an outlet reported they dined together at Aqua Kyoto restaurant before they were spotted arriving separately at a Paris, France, hotel.

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February 8, 2026: Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Sat Together at the Super Bowl

Source: @FearedBuck/X Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were married for six years.

The dating buzz ramped up when Kardashian and Hamilton watched the Super Bowl together, sitting side by side in a luxurious suite at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. A few days later, Hamilton was asked about their then-rumored budding romance with Kardashian while in Bahrain, but he allegedly refused to set the record straight. Meanwhile, a source told People the SKIMS founder "feels safe" and "genuinely enjoys spending time with [Hamilton]." "There's a comfort level there, because they've known each other for years," they shared. "Kim's gone on dates and met people over the years, but Lewis is the first guy she's really into in a long time. She always liked him. She's excited about their romantic connection." The insider said Kardashian is "just taking things moment by moment and seeing where it goes. Her life is very much centered in Los Angeles with her kids and work. She's not thinking about the future right now, or putting any pressure on it."

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March 3, 2026: Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Shared Photos From Their Trip to Lake Powell

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian and Kanye West share four kids together.

Despite keeping the details of their relationship out of the spotlight, Kardashian and Hamilton continued to drop subtle hints, including sharing photos that confirmed they were both in Arizona. Following the outing, an insider told Us Weekly the duo were "going strong and really happy." "Lewis is head over heels and those closest to him believe he has finally met his match. He has waited over a decade for his dream girl and is crazy about her," they said. "They are both very committed to making things work no matter how long the distance is or how busy they are. Because their relationship started with a friendship first, those closest to them believe this could be endgame for them both."

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March 16, 2026: Lewis Hamilton Commented on Kim Kardashian's Photoset

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian has been married three times.

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On March 16, The Kardashians star dropped a jaw-dropping photoset that immediately caught Hamilton's eye. "😍," Hamilton simply wrote in the comments section.

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March 22, 2026: Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Enjoyed a Tokyo Trip Together

Source: MEGA Lewis Hamilton has had several high-profile relationships.

The duo fueled speculation further during a trip to Tokyo alongside Khloé Kardashian and her kids. "He's just an easygoing guy with great energy," a source said amid the pair's trip in the Land of the Rising Sun. "Her family likes him, and Kim's very into him. They are both busy with their careers but see each other as much as possible. It's more than just a casual connection. It takes a lot to capture Kim's interest, and she's definitely intrigued." Lewis also posted a video of himself driving around the capital — with Kim in the passenger's seat.

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April 11, 2026: Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Watched Justin Bieber's Coachella Set

Source: MEGA He previously dated Danielle Lloyd.

During the 2026 Coachella festival, Kim and Lewis stepped out together to catch Justin Bieber's set amid the dating rumors. She later uploaded a carousel of pictures on Instagram from the Coachella appearance that featured her snuggling up to Lewis.

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April 18, 2026: Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Were Spotted on a Dinner Date

Source: MEGA Lewis Hamilton was briefly linked to Sofía Vergara before he began dating Kim Kardashian.

Following Kim and Lewis' PDA-packed outing in Malibu, they enjoyed a two-hour dinner at Nobu Malibu on April 18.

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June 1, 2026: Kim Kardashian Hard-Launched Her Romance With Lewis Hamilton on Instagram

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Lewis Hamilton also sparked dating rumors with Violette Bert in 2025.

After months of rumors and public speculation, Kim made her relationship with Lewis Instagram official with a biking photo and video. "Lately," she wrote in the caption of the post, which featured a snap and clip of her and her new boyfriend on bikes.

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June 5, 2026: Kim Kardashian Supported Lewis Hamilton at the Monaco Grand Prix

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have since hard-launched their relationship.

On June 5, Kim proved to be a supportive girlfriend by jetting to Monaco to cheer Lewis on at the Grand Prix. Ahead of Lewis' June 7 race, the reality TV star was seen embracing her man before settling in trackside to catch the action.

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June 7, 2026: Lewis Hamilton Addressed His Relationship With Kim Kardashian

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian's mom and siblings have also shown support for Lewis Hamilton over the years.