Kim Kardashian Called Out for Being 'Rude' to Journalist as He Tried to Interview Her During Monaco Grand Prix: 'Delusional'
June 7 2026, Published 5:49 p.m. ET
Kim Kardashian seemed to brush off an interviewer during the F1 Grand Prix in Monaco on Sunday, June 7.
The SKIMS founder, 45, attended the racing event alongside sister Khloé Kardashian so she could cheer on new boyfriend Lewis Hamilton.
In the awkward encounter, Kim ignored Sky Sports reporter Martin Brundle as he attempted to have a talk with her during the match.
“How are you today?” the journalist asked the reality star as he tried to interview her for his famous "grid walk" chats.
“Are you enjoying Formula 1?” Martin inquired once again, with Kim continuing to overlook him.
Fans Slammed Kim Kardashian for Ignoring the News Reporter
Moments after the incident, Martin said to someone in the crowd as they shoved him: “Don’t push me mate, I’m nearly famous.”
Once the meeting hit social media, viewers called out Kim for being "rude." One person tweeted on X: "A reality TV chick who thinks she's more relevant at an F1 race than Martin Brundle. Delusional."
"Get fed up of talentless muppets like her on the grid who flatly refuse to show any respect toward the sport. Famous for a p--- video and thinks she's better than everyone," one user scoffed about the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum.
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"She was very rude not to even acknowledge him," another fan chimed in on social media. "Such obnoxious behaviour. These celebs think they are medieval royalty and people shouldn’t even meet their eyes let alone have the gall to speak to them. Clowns," someone else wrote.
For the daytime event, Kim rocked large purple sunglasses and a tight ivory dress. She had her long dark hair pulled up in a chic bun and her glossy pink lips were contoured with light brown liner.
Khloé, 41, matched her older sister in the same cream-colored look, donning a shorter, sleeveless version of the frock Kim wore.
On June 5, the two were spotted arriving to Monte Carlo by boat alongside pal Simon Huck.
Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Were Linked Back in February
The trio attended the race to watch Lewis, 41, compete for Ferrari.
Rumors began to swirl the All's Fair actress and the British driver were an item back in February when the two met up in Paris. She hard-launched her romance on June 2 when she posted a selfie of the two riding bikes together in New York. The pair were also spotted in April on a fun beach date together.
A source told People earlier this month that Kim is "very happy with where things are."
"She never wanted to rush anything," the insider said, adding Lewis "is a great guy."