Kim Kardashian Called Out for Being 'Rude' to Journalist as He Tried to Interview Her During Monaco Grand Prix: 'Delusional'

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Martin: Kim, Martin Brundle, Sky F1. How, how are you today? [...] Are you enjoying F1?



Kim: 🤔⁉️❓️❔️🤨



😂😂😂😂 #MonacoGP pic.twitter.com/KZTqa63erM — Sir Lewis Updates (@LH44updates) June 7, 2026 Source: @LH44updates/X Kim Kardashian seemed to ignore reporter Martin Brundle during the Monaco Grand Prix event on June 7.

In the awkward encounter, Kim ignored Sky Sports reporter Martin Brundle as he attempted to have a talk with her during the match. “How are you today?” the journalist asked the reality star as he tried to interview her for his famous "grid walk" chats. “Are you enjoying Formula 1?” Martin inquired once again, with Kim continuing to overlook him.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Slammed Kim Kardashian for Ignoring the News Reporter

Source: @LH44updates/X The reality star was called out by users on social media.

Moments after the incident, Martin said to someone in the crowd as they shoved him: “Don’t push me mate, I’m nearly famous.” Once the meeting hit social media, viewers called out Kim for being "rude." One person tweeted on X: "A reality TV chick who thinks she's more relevant at an F1 race than Martin Brundle. Delusional." "Get fed up of talentless muppets like her on the grid who flatly refuse to show any respect toward the sport. Famous for a p--- video and thinks she's better than everyone," one user scoffed about the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum.

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian stepped out to support beau Lewis Hamilton.

"She was very rude not to even acknowledge him," another fan chimed in on social media. "Such obnoxious behaviour. These celebs think they are medieval royalty and people shouldn’t even meet their eyes let alone have the gall to speak to them. Clowns," someone else wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian sparked romance rumors earlier this year.

For the daytime event, Kim rocked large purple sunglasses and a tight ivory dress. She had her long dark hair pulled up in a chic bun and her glossy pink lips were contoured with light brown liner. Khloé, 41, matched her older sister in the same cream-colored look, donning a shorter, sleeveless version of the frock Kim wore. On June 5, the two were spotted arriving to Monte Carlo by boat alongside pal Simon Huck.

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Were Linked Back in February

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian doesn't want to 'rush' her new relationship.