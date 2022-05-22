Kim Kardashian Misses Boyfriend Pete Davidson's Final Performance On 'Saturday Night Live'
Pete Davidson bid a fond farewell to his time on Saturday Night Live, but a certain special someone was missing from the audience.
Kim Kardashian couldn't be there for her boyfriend's final performance on the hit sketch show after jetting off to Italy to watch her sister Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker say "I do."
The Poosh founder and the rocker first said their vows in a whirlwind ceremony in Las Vegas after the Grammy Awards, and followed it up with a legal courthouse wedding in Santa Barbara on Sunday, May 15. Now, the lovebirds are ready to tie the knot for the third time in less than two months — this time surrounded by family and friends. Unfortunately, their wedding festivities fell on the same weekend as The King of Staten Island actor's last show with SNL.
Earlier that day, Davidson reflected on his time on the show in a heartfelt Instagram message shared to pal Dave Sirrus' page. The Big Time Adolescence star began the post reminiscing about the day he'd finished his very first sketch.
"It’s crazy to think that today I’ll be doing my last one," he wrote. "When I got the show I was 20 years old and I had no idea what I was doing. I still don't but especially back then."
Davidson mentioned he came onto the series as a comic, not as an actor or sketch performer, so he was worried about keeping up with comedy legends like Kate McKinnon and Kenan Thomspon.
"...I was super scared at figuring out what I could possibly bring to or do for such a historic, respected show and platform," he continued. "I figured since I'm a stand up I'll just try my stand up and personal bits on Weekend Update as myself and I'm so glad I did."
Later that night, in his final Weekend Update, Davidson opened up about his relationship with SNL exec Lorne Michaels and being hired on the show.
"He looked me right in the eye and said 'I don't know, I don't think you're right for this show, so let's screw this up together,'" Davidson joked. "And that's exactly what we did."
The 28-year old joined SNL in 2014 and quickly became a fan favorite. He is currently one of the youngest actors ever to become a main cast member on the famed skit show.