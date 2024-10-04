'Such a Good Judge of Character': Kim Kardashian Mocked Over Menendez Brothers Essay After Photos Emerge of Star at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Parties

Social media users have begged celebrities to speak out for Erik and Lyle Menendez to be released from prison — but they aren't happy with Kim Kardashian being the one to lead the way.

The reality star was mocked after publishing a personal essay via NBC News on Thursday, October 3, advocating for the Menendez brothers' life sentences to be "reconsidered" almost 30 years after the siblings were convicted in 1996 for the 1989 double murders of their parents, Kitty and Jose Menendez.