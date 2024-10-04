'Such a Good Judge of Character': Kim Kardashian Mocked Over Menendez Brothers Essay After Photos Emerge of Star at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Parties
Social media users have begged celebrities to speak out for Erik and Lyle Menendez to be released from prison — but they aren't happy with Kim Kardashian being the one to lead the way.
The reality star was mocked after publishing a personal essay via NBC News on Thursday, October 3, advocating for the Menendez brothers' life sentences to be "reconsidered" almost 30 years after the siblings were convicted in 1996 for the 1989 double murders of their parents, Kitty and Jose Menendez.
Internet critics felt the SKIMS founder shouldn't be the one to talk in regard to the Menendez brother's infamous case, as photos recently emerged of Kim and her family attending Sean "Diddy" Combs' parties in the 2000s, when the disgraced rapper was allegedly hosting "freak off" gatherings — which were "elaborate produced s-- performances that Combs arranged, directed, m---------- during, and often electronically recorded."
"Kim Kardashian is such a good judge of character. I mean, just look at her ex-husband, friends and family. Tell us more about the Diddy parties, Kim," one troll pestered via X (formerly named Twitter) in reference to her ex Kanye West, who has been photographed alongside the Bad Boy Records founder on numerous occasions, in addition to her mom, Kris Jenner, and sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian.
"With all due respect to Kim K.... there's absolutely zero reason why a letter from her should have any sway in the court system at all. Full stop," a second hater declared, while a third asked, "does she think she’s a lawyer or something?" and a fourth snubbed: "Cool cool. Now tell us about the FREAK OFFS."
The 43-year-old — who passed the "baby bar" in 2021 — did, however, have some fans praising her for defending the Menendez brothers.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"People beg for a celebrities help and when they listen and try do what we’ve asked for ppl turn around and start shading them," one social media user stated, as another fan added, "give her 10’s she ate this."
"[I don't know] about y’all... love her, hate her, [I don't care], but if that’s gonna help them I’m so happy and thankful," a third person admitted.
In Kim's essay, The Kardashians star said she believes Erik and Lyle, who were 19 and 21, respectively, at the time of the murders, "are not monsters." The brothers were sentenced to life without the possibility of parole after two grueling trials.
"Erik and Lyle’s case became entertainment for the nation, their suffering and stories of abuse ridiculed in skits on Saturday Night Live," Kim claimed in her dissertation, as she expressed her stance that the siblings were forced to commit the inhumane crimes out of self-defense after "years of abuse and a real fear for their lives."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
She continued: "The media turned the brothers into monsters and sensationalized eye candy — two arrogant, rich kids from Beverly Hills who killed their parents out of greed. There was no room for empathy, let alone sympathy."
Elsewhere in her essay, Kim asserted: "We owe it to those little boys who lost their childhoods, who never had a chance to be heard, helped, or saved."