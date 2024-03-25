'The Same Sentence as a Serial Killer': Lyle Menendez Claims His Trial Was 'Never About Actual Innocence' After 34 Years Behind Bars

She noted that sexual abuse statistics say that 1 in 3 girls and 1 in 5 boys are sexually assaulted, but clarified that experts believe those numbers are underreported when it comes to people being abused in their own homes by family members.

"This is an unspoken of, shameful epidemic in our country and in our world," the television personality insisted. "And at what point do we as a society go, we were unable to see then, but we see clearly now. We must address this wrong."

