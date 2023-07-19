Rosie O'Donnell Denies That One of the Mendendez Brothers Transitioned While in Prison

The comedienne — who confessed she "related a lot" to their testimony "as a child who grew up in a house that was unsafe for children" — first formed a bond with the convicted murderers in the mid '90s when she claimed Lyle reached out to her from behind bars.

"In '96 when my show came on the air, I got a letter from Lyle Menendez, who said, 'I heard your comments about my case and I wanted to thank you. And I'm sorry that I feel I know why you have compassion for us. And I'm sorry if it's the truth.'"

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!