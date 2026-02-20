Kim Kardashian Nearly Exposes Her Assets in Scandalous Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian once again proved she knows how to command attention, sharing a bold mirror selfie that had fans doing a double-take. In the photo, the reality star and entrepreneur posed while seated on a simple wooden chair, rocking an all-black ensemble that blended cozy and daring. She paired sleek, thigh-high boots and fitted leggings with a dramatically plunging bodysuit that showcased her signature curves. An oversized black jacket hung loosely off her shoulders, adding contrast to the figure-hugging look.

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian shared a bold mirror selfie.

The neckline dipped so low it nearly resulted in a major wardrobe malfunction, with the star confidently pushing fashion boundaries as she snapped the shot on her phone. A sparkling choker necklace added a touch of glam to the otherwise monochrome outfit, elevating the sultry vibe. The sultry snap was included in a casual “my week” post, and it didn’t take long for social media to light up. Fans flooded the comments section, praising her bold style and undeniable confidence.

The carousel also gave followers a behind-the-scenes peek at a recent shoot for her shapewear brand, SKIMS. In one image, Kardashian appeared to be in a dressing room, showing off her toned abs in a flesh-toned bra and matching shorts.

The post came shortly after Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton were spotted sitting side by side at the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 8. While some fans assumed the appearance was a hard launch, sources said that wasn’t the case. “They ended up spending time together in the same suite as a big group of friends,” a source said. “It wasn't a formal date, more like a relaxed friends-focused setting. Kim liked having a little one-on-one time with him, too. They have plans to see each other again soon."

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram The reality star wore a plunging black bodysuit.

The sighting followed another headline-making moment just one week earlier, when Kardashian reportedly flew to England for what insiders described as a “very romantic” night with Hamilton at Estelle Manor. "Kim’s arrival was very low-key. She was flanked by two bodyguards and was whisked inside," an eyewitness dished. "An hour later, around 4 p.m., Lewis landed in a helicopter and walked inside, where other guests were mingling around."

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Fans went wild over the new photos.

Another source added, "She had two bodyguards with her and Lewis had a close protection officer, but they remained in the background. Two of the three stood guard outside the door to their room, so no one could disturb them."

Source: @FearedBuck/X Kim Kardashian was spotted at the Super Bowl with Lewis Hamilton.