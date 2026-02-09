Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Confirm Their Relationship at the 2026 Super Bowl

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have officially taken their romance into the spotlight! On Sunday, February 8, the reality star and the Formula 1 champ were spotted sitting side by side in a luxurious suite at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. In a clip, the two appeared relaxed and comfortable together, chatting throughout the Super Bowl, clearly enjoying each other’s company.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @FearedBuck/X Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton were seen together at the Super Bowl.

Article continues below advertisement

For the high-profile outing, Kardashian turned heads in a black fur sweater paired with a dramatic oversized choker, as she completed the look with large statement glasses and a casual, messy bun.

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian at the Super Bowl with her new boyfriend, Lewis Hamilton pic.twitter.com/LgP4wTAg7b — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) February 9, 2026 Source: @FearedBuck/X

Article continues below advertisement

Hamilton kept things more low-key, opting for a simple sweater while wearing his hair in braids. He then added a bold touch with a noticeable diamond ear piercing. The Super Bowl appearance comes just one week after a news outlet reported that the mom-of-four quietly flew to England to spend a “very romantic” night with the British racing star, 41, at Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds.

Article continues below advertisement

"Kim’s arrival was very low-key. She was flanked by two bodyguards and was whisked inside," an eyewitness spilled, with photos later surfacing. "An hour later, around 4 p.m., Lewis landed in a helicopter and walked inside, where other guests were mingling around." "She had two bodyguards with her and Lewis had a close protection officer, but they remained in the background," another source shared. "Two of the three stood guard outside the door to their room, so no one could disturb them."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @FearedBuck/X The pair sat in a luxury suite during the game.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the insider, the pair made the most of the luxury getaway, including booking a couples massage. "It was all kept very quiet — they clearly wanted to have some time for just the two of them," the source explained. "In the evening, they had dinner in a private room, so they didn’t have other guests around. Estelle Manor is an incredible place to have a date, it’s so luxurious and glamorous."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Following their countryside escape, Kardashian and Hamilton were reportedly spotted arriving in Paris on Monday afternoon, February 2. The SKIMS founder later shared a glimpse of their romantic City of Love evening on Instagram, posting a shimmering video of the Eiffel Tower filmed from a rooftop.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA They recently spent time together in England and Paris, a source spilled.

Article continues below advertisement

The 45-year-old set the clip to “La Bohème” by Charles Aznavour, adding to the dreamy vibe. The footage appeared to be captured during a dinner date at Paris’ Aqua Kyoto restaurant, where Kardashian and the F1 driver were reportedly dining together.

Article continues below advertisement

For the evening, The Kardashians star stunned in a black lace catsuit while attending the exclusive club, which was reserved entirely for the pair, according to Page Six. The duo reportedly spent around three hours inside the private venue. Not long after posting the Eiffel Tower video, Kardashian shared another Instagram Story from back at her hotel, showing a laptop next to a dessert plate.

Article continues below advertisement

"Bridgerton Season 4 and Hotel Coste cheesecake 🤤," she captioned the photo. Hamilton was not visible in the shot — though fans quickly noticed two utensils were resting on the tray.

Article continues below advertisement

The following day, Kardashian was seen visiting her NikeSKIMS Paris pop-up shop on her own. The two stars, who both attended Kate Hudson’s New Year’s Eve party in Aspen, Colo., in December 2025, have known each other for years but reportedly kept things platonic until recently.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Lewis Hamilton was previously linked to Kendall Jenner.