Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Confirm Their Relationship at the 2026 Super Bowl

kim kardashian lewis hamilton confirm relationship
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton went public with their romance at the 2026 Super Bowl.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 9 2026, Updated 8:46 a.m. ET

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have officially taken their romance into the spotlight!

On Sunday, February 8, the reality star and the Formula 1 champ were spotted sitting side by side in a luxurious suite at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. In a clip, the two appeared relaxed and comfortable together, chatting throughout the Super Bowl, clearly enjoying each other’s company.

image of Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton were seen together at the Super Bowl.
Source: @FearedBuck/X

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton were seen together at the Super Bowl.

For the high-profile outing, Kardashian turned heads in a black fur sweater paired with a dramatic oversized choker, as she completed the look with large statement glasses and a casual, messy bun.

Source: @FearedBuck/X
Hamilton kept things more low-key, opting for a simple sweater while wearing his hair in braids. He then added a bold touch with a noticeable diamond ear piercing.

The Super Bowl appearance comes just one week after a news outlet reported that the mom-of-four quietly flew to England to spend a “very romantic” night with the British racing star, 41, at Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds.

"Kim’s arrival was very low-key. She was flanked by two bodyguards and was whisked inside," an eyewitness spilled, with photos later surfacing. "An hour later, around 4 p.m., Lewis landed in a helicopter and walked inside, where other guests were mingling around."

"She had two bodyguards with her and Lewis had a close protection officer, but they remained in the background," another source shared. "Two of the three stood guard outside the door to their room, so no one could disturb them."

image of The pair sat in a luxury suite during the game.
Source: @FearedBuck/X

The pair sat in a luxury suite during the game.

According to the insider, the pair made the most of the luxury getaway, including booking a couples massage.

"It was all kept very quiet — they clearly wanted to have some time for just the two of them," the source explained. "In the evening, they had dinner in a private room, so they didn’t have other guests around. Estelle Manor is an incredible place to have a date, it’s so luxurious and glamorous."

Following their countryside escape, Kardashian and Hamilton were reportedly spotted arriving in Paris on Monday afternoon, February 2.

The SKIMS founder later shared a glimpse of their romantic City of Love evening on Instagram, posting a shimmering video of the Eiffel Tower filmed from a rooftop.

image of They recently spent time together in England and Paris, a source spilled.
Source: MEGA

They recently spent time together in England and Paris, a source spilled.

The 45-year-old set the clip to “La Bohème” by Charles Aznavour, adding to the dreamy vibe.

The footage appeared to be captured during a dinner date at Paris’ Aqua Kyoto restaurant, where Kardashian and the F1 driver were reportedly dining together.

For the evening, The Kardashians star stunned in a black lace catsuit while attending the exclusive club, which was reserved entirely for the pair, according to Page Six.

The duo reportedly spent around three hours inside the private venue.

Not long after posting the Eiffel Tower video, Kardashian shared another Instagram Story from back at her hotel, showing a laptop next to a dessert plate.

"Bridgerton Season 4 and Hotel Coste cheesecake 🤤," she captioned the photo.

Hamilton was not visible in the shot — though fans quickly noticed two utensils were resting on the tray.

The following day, Kardashian was seen visiting her NikeSKIMS Paris pop-up shop on her own.

The two stars, who both attended Kate Hudson’s New Year’s Eve party in Aspen, Colo., in December 2025, have known each other for years but reportedly kept things platonic until recently.

image of Lewis Hamilton was previously linked to Kendall Jenner.
Source: MEGA

Lewis Hamilton was previously linked to Kendall Jenner.

Speculation first swirled back in 2015 when Hamilton was rumored to be dating Kardashian’s sister Kendall Jenner, 30, after she was spotted wearing his gold chain. He later shut down the gossip.

"Me and Kendall have been friends for a while, so we’re just friends," he said at the time.

Kardashian, who shares four children with ex-husband Kanye West, 48, was most recently linked to NFL star Odell Beckham Jr., 33, in 2024.

