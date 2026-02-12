or
Lewis Hamilton Shuts Down Question About Rumored Romance With Kim Kardashian During Interview: 'It's My Private Life'

Split photo of Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian
Source: mega;@kimkardashian/instagram

'Im not talking about that,' Lewis Hamilton told a reporter.

Feb. 12 2026, Published 1:26 p.m. ET

Lewis Hamilton's lips are sealed when it comes to his rumored budding romance with Kim Kardashian.

On Wednesday, February 11, the F1 racecar driver, 41, was being interviewed while in Bahrain to test drive cars, but when he was allegedly asked about the reality star, he refused to spill beans.

Lewis Hamilton Refuses to Talk About Kim Kardashian

Photo of Lewis Hamilton refused to talk about Kim Kardashian during a new interview.
Source: mega

Lewis Hamilton refused to talk about Kim Kardashian during a new interview.

Sky Sports reporter Ted Kravitz posted a video about their chat on X, explaining alongside the clip, "I know what you're thinking, 'Kravitz, you chickened out of asking him about his new relationship with Kim Kardashian.'"

"Well, I can tell you he was asked that in the written press," Kravitz clarified. "He was asked, ‘Did you enjoy your company more than the game at the Super Bowl?’ And he said: ‘It’s my private life. I’m not talking about that.’"

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Went to the 2026 Super Bowl Together

Source: @RayyLH44/x

When the racecar driver was asked about his budding romance, he replied, 'It's my private life.'

"I was only going to ask if Kim was going to become a Tifosi [an Italian term], like all Ferrari fans, but I chickened out," he confessed. "Quite right. He was never going to give me an answer, though, was he?"

The question about the Super Bowl was referring to Hamilton and the SKIMS designer, 45, sitting next to each other at the Sunday, February 8, game in Santa Clara, Calif. — though they refrained from showing any PDA.

Lewis Hamilton

Photo of Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton sat next to each other at the 2026 Super Bowl.
Source: @FeiredBuck/X

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton sat next to each other at the 2026 Super Bowl.

"They ended up spending time together in the same suite as a big group of friends," an insider spilled to an outlet, referring to how the makeup mogul's sister Kendall Jenner and the Biebers were also there. "It wasn't a formal date, more like a relaxed friends-focused setting. Kim liked having a little one-on-one time with him, too. They have plans to see each other again soon."

Photo of The stars recently spent time together in England and France.
Source: mega

The stars recently spent time together in England and France.

It was just one day later that the Kardashian family posted a video in which fans believed they heard Hamilton's voice off-camera.

In the clip, the mom-of-four, Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian attempted to do the "Titanic challenge" as he seemingly cheered them on in the background.

When Did Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Start Seeing Each Other?

Photo of The pair has refrained from showing any PDA so far.
Source: mega

The pair has refrained from showing any PDA so far.

As OK! reported, the stars sparked dating rumors in late January when they were seen arriving separately to the Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds during Kim's trip to the U.K.

"It was all kept very quiet — they clearly wanted to have some time for just the two of them," a source told a publication of their time together. "In the evening, they had dinner in a private room so they didn’t have other guests around. Estelle Manor is an incredible place to have a date, it’s so luxurious and glamorous."

On February 2, they were seen at the same Paris, France, hotel.

