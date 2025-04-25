Kim Kardashian Nearly Spills Out of Her Top on Vacation With Her Kids and Sister Khloé: Photos
Kim Kardashian almost bared it all as she enjoyed a vacation with her family.
On Thursday, April 24, the reality star, 44, posted an image in which she sported a low-cut tank that exposed her cleavage as she completed a 750-piece puzzle with her sister Khloé Kardashian, 40,
The famous siblings posed for the camera as hundreds of puzzle pieces were spilled out in front of them, none of which were assembled yet.
However, according to Kim's photo dump, it seemed most of her time was spent with her children: North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5. The scenic Instagram carousel showed the kids paddle boarding in a bright blue ocean overlooking the mountains, fishing and holding local animals.
The Kardashians star snapped stunning images of her surroundings, including the sunset, a heart-shaped leaf she found in the trees, an orange snow cone, a sunny day by the sand and even a plate full of Moana toys.
Moana star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson dropped a comment, writing, "Beautiful. It's Maui time! I'm coming to sing to the kids (in keys that don't exist). Enjoy the mana!"
Also pictured: Kim looking terrified as she ziplined across the grass, dressed in black shapewear, prompting Khloé to flood the comments section with laughing-face emojis.
She completed the recap with an artsy image of her pink-painted toes buried in the sand, with three sparkly anklets decorating her foot.
The SKIMS founder captioned the post — which received over one million likes in just 20 hours — "The things we do on vacation."
Kim recently spent time with her family for Easter as well, matching with her mom, Kris Jenner, Khloé and the kids in pink SKIMS pajamas.
They were joined in the daytime by brother Rob, who made a rare appearance on Instagram for the festivities. While Kim donned a $14,400 silver crystal Miu Miu dress, her brother arrived laid-back in shorts, a trucker hat and a black tee that bared his arm tattoo.
In another still, Khloé was dressed up in a hot pink suit, while Kris matched in a sheer button-down. The children went bold in an array of colors and patterns, including pink feathers and stripes, as they posed in front of a scenic mountain backdrop. In one shot, they each held a wicker easter basket adorned to look like a bunny.
Kim captioned the social media share, "EASTER 2025. I couldn't get all the sisters, kids, aunts, cousins and laughs in all the pics but the memories are so real. Happy Easter everyone."