or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Kim Kardashian
OK LogoPHOTOS

Kim Kardashian Nearly Spills Out of Her Top on Vacation With Her Kids and Sister Khloé: Photos

Photo of Kim Kardashian.
Source: @kimkardashian/instagram

Kim Kardashian let loose on a beach vacation with her family.

By:

April 25 2025, Published 2:34 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian almost bared it all as she enjoyed a vacation with her family.

On Thursday, April 24, the reality star, 44, posted an image in which she sported a low-cut tank that exposed her cleavage as she completed a 750-piece puzzle with her sister Khloé Kardashian, 40,

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian nearly spills out of top vacation kids khloe photo
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian let loose on a beach vacation with her family.

Article continues below advertisement

The famous siblings posed for the camera as hundreds of puzzle pieces were spilled out in front of them, none of which were assembled yet.

However, according to Kim's photo dump, it seemed most of her time was spent with her children: North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5. The scenic Instagram carousel showed the kids paddle boarding in a bright blue ocean overlooking the mountains, fishing and holding local animals.

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian nearly spills out of top vacation kids khloe photo
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian brought her children on vacation.

Article continues below advertisement

The Kardashians star snapped stunning images of her surroundings, including the sunset, a heart-shaped leaf she found in the trees, an orange snow cone, a sunny day by the sand and even a plate full of Moana toys.

Moana star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson dropped a comment, writing, "Beautiful. It's Maui time! I'm coming to sing to the kids (in keys that don't exist). Enjoy the mana!"

MORE ON:
Kim Kardashian

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian nearly spills out of top vacation kids khloe photo
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian spent time at the beach with her kids.

Article continues below advertisement

Also pictured: Kim looking terrified as she ziplined across the grass, dressed in black shapewear, prompting Khloé to flood the comments section with laughing-face emojis.

She completed the recap with an artsy image of her pink-painted toes buried in the sand, with three sparkly anklets decorating her foot.

The SKIMS founder captioned the post — which received over one million likes in just 20 hours — "The things we do on vacation."

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian nearly spills out of top vacation kids khloe photo
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian's kids held local animals.

Kim recently spent time with her family for Easter as well, matching with her mom, Kris Jenner, Khloé and the kids in pink SKIMS pajamas.

They were joined in the daytime by brother Rob, who made a rare appearance on Instagram for the festivities. While Kim donned a $14,400 silver crystal Miu Miu dress, her brother arrived laid-back in shorts, a trucker hat and a black tee that bared his arm tattoo.

In another still, Khloé was dressed up in a hot pink suit, while Kris matched in a sheer button-down. The children went bold in an array of colors and patterns, including pink feathers and stripes, as they posed in front of a scenic mountain backdrop. In one shot, they each held a wicker easter basket adorned to look like a bunny.

Kim captioned the social media share, "EASTER 2025. I couldn't get all the sisters, kids, aunts, cousins and laughs in all the pics but the memories are so real. Happy Easter everyone."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.