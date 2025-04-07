Kim Kardashian Cuddles Up to Her Kids at SKIMS Event as She Weighs Stripping Ex-Husband Kanye West of Custody: Photos
Kim Kardashian is soaking up time with her little ones.
The SKIMS mogul took to Instagram to share a sweet photo dump from her brand’s first-ever storefront launch in Los Angeles — right next to the legendary Mel’s Drive-In.
At the event, Kardashian was spotted spending quality time with her kids — Saint, Chicago and Psalm — all of whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West. Fans could see the sweet family moment through the store’s large glass windows. North, the former pair's eldest daughter, wasn’t seen in the pics.
“family night at Skims Mel’s Drive In,” she wrote in the caption.
In one shot, Kardashian cuddled up next to Chicago on a diner-style bench while they waited for their food.
Other clips showed the reality star signing autographs, posing on a vintage car and rocking a nude-toned SKIMS tee and matching leggings — all while her sleek black hair flowed over her shoulders.
The heartwarming night comes just as news broke that Kardashian might be rethinking her custody arrangement with West after he dropped a new track featuring their daughter North — without her sign-off.
According to a TMZ source, “The latest legal war was set off after Kanye agreed in a mediation not to release a previously recorded song in which their daughter North raps.”
The track, “Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine,” also included audio from a phone call between West and embattled record producer Sean “Diddy” Combs.
The former couple, who finalized their divorce in 2022, currently share joint legal and physical custody of their four kids.
“Kim was vehemently opposed to letting North participate in any way,” the insider explained, pointing out that their custody agreement requires “equal say in making decisions for their kids.”
The source detailed how the situation played out behind-the-scenes.
“Kim and Kanye must first go to a private judge to try and hash out an agreement. Kim was there for the mediation with her lawyer, Disso Queen Laura Wasser, and his lawyer, Patrick DeCarolis, and they did reach an agreement ... North would not appear on any version of the song if it was released,” the source said.
But West didn’t stick to the deal as he went ahead and released the track — North’s voice included — and then posted on X, writing, “THE MAN MAKES THE FINAL DECISION.”
The “Heartless” rapper’s reckless move even caught Dr. Phil’s attention. The TV therapist warned that West could be seen as a “danger” to the family and that the courts could intervene — not to take the kids from the Vultures hitmaker, but potentially from The Kardashians star, too.
Still, insiders said Kardashian has gone above and beyond as a mom and is doing her best in what they called an “impossible situation.”
Now, multiple sources have spilled that the 44-year-old is seriously “considering” going after full custody of the minors as she is "worried" that the patriarch’s online presence could "create problems" down the line.
"She is in a very tough position when she really has to co-parent with him," one source claimed.