or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Reality Tv
OK LogoREALITY TV

Kim Kardashian Reveals Daughter North Was 'Mad' at Her for a Year After She Divorced Kanye West

Photo of Kim Kardashian with North West and an image of Kanye West
Source: mega

Kim Kardashian discussed North West's change of behavior on 'The Kardashians.'

By:

Feb. 27 2025, Published 4:16 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian shared some rare insight into how her and ex-husband Kanye West's eldest child reacted to their divorce.

On the Thursday, February 27, episode of The Kardashians, the reality star informed older sister Kourtney Kardashian that 11-year-old daughter North West's attitude toward her recently shifted.

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian north mad year after divorced kanye west
Source: @kimkardashian/instagram

Kim Kardashian admitted daughter North was 'mad' at her for a year when she divorced Kanye West.

Article continues below advertisement

"The craziest thing happened — tell me this happened to Mason," the mom-of-four, 44, spilled to Kourtney, 45, referring to the latter's eldest child with ex Scott Disick.

"North is obsessed with me now. [She] calls me with her friends, like, ‘Mom, I love you, you’re the best mom, I love you so much,’” Kim shared.

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian north mad year after divorced kanye west
Source: mega

The SKIMS founder said North's attitude suddenly changed, as the tot is now 'obsessed' with her.

Article continues below advertisement

"Well, she’s always been like that with me. Do you think you changed?" the Poosh founder asked.

"I mean, possibly," the SKIMS designer admitted. "It was a year of, like, mad at me."

Kourtney reminded Kim that she and Kanye, 47, "were getting a divorce," so the preteen may have been dealing with feelings stemming from the split.

"I think it was all the divorce," Kim replied. "Like, it’s insane, the turnaround."

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian north mad year after divorced kanye west
Source: @kimkardashian/instagram

Kim and Kanye split in 2021 and share four children together.

MORE ON:
REALITY TV

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! reported, Kim filed for divorce from the rapper in early 2021, with their split being finalized the following year. They share custody of North, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5.

On previous seasons of The Kardashians, the makeup mogul revealed that when North went to spend time with Kanye at his new pad, she would come back home and complain about their luxurious lifestyle.

Article continues below advertisement

"North will go to her Dad’s [house], and she’ll be like, ‘Dad is the best. He has it all figured out. He doesn’t have a nanny, he doesn’t have a chef, he doesn’t have security. He lives in an apartment,’" Kim told Kourtney. "And she’ll start crying, ‘Why don’t you have an apartment? I can’t believe we don’t have an apartment.'"

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian north mad year after divorced kanye west
Source: mega

North used to rave over how much she loved being with the rapper since had no nannies or chefs.

Article continues below advertisement

Kourtney said she experiences the same thing with her and Scott's children: Mason, Penelope, 12, and Reign Disick, 10.

"They do that at Scott’s too. ‘Dad has the best house. Your house sucks. He has the best house. It’s not super big. The vibe’s better,'" she admitted.

"I feel like everything falls on the parent that’s more involved," Kourtney added, shading her former boyfriend.

As OK! shared, sources have recently claimed Kanye "isn't around much" for his children, leaving Kim to feel like a single mom.

"Obviously, having nannies and a chef to help cook is beyond helpful … But at the end of the day, your kids only want you," Kim expressed on Jay Shetty's podcast of trying to be a working mother. "The struggles that my kids go through really have nothing to do with the amount of help that I have."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.