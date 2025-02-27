Kim Kardashian Reveals Daughter North Was 'Mad' at Her for a Year After She Divorced Kanye West
Kim Kardashian shared some rare insight into how her and ex-husband Kanye West's eldest child reacted to their divorce.
On the Thursday, February 27, episode of The Kardashians, the reality star informed older sister Kourtney Kardashian that 11-year-old daughter North West's attitude toward her recently shifted.
"The craziest thing happened — tell me this happened to Mason," the mom-of-four, 44, spilled to Kourtney, 45, referring to the latter's eldest child with ex Scott Disick.
"North is obsessed with me now. [She] calls me with her friends, like, ‘Mom, I love you, you’re the best mom, I love you so much,’” Kim shared.
"Well, she’s always been like that with me. Do you think you changed?" the Poosh founder asked.
"I mean, possibly," the SKIMS designer admitted. "It was a year of, like, mad at me."
Kourtney reminded Kim that she and Kanye, 47, "were getting a divorce," so the preteen may have been dealing with feelings stemming from the split.
"I think it was all the divorce," Kim replied. "Like, it’s insane, the turnaround."
As OK! reported, Kim filed for divorce from the rapper in early 2021, with their split being finalized the following year. They share custody of North, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5.
On previous seasons of The Kardashians, the makeup mogul revealed that when North went to spend time with Kanye at his new pad, she would come back home and complain about their luxurious lifestyle.
"North will go to her Dad’s [house], and she’ll be like, ‘Dad is the best. He has it all figured out. He doesn’t have a nanny, he doesn’t have a chef, he doesn’t have security. He lives in an apartment,’" Kim told Kourtney. "And she’ll start crying, ‘Why don’t you have an apartment? I can’t believe we don’t have an apartment.'"
Kourtney said she experiences the same thing with her and Scott's children: Mason, Penelope, 12, and Reign Disick, 10.
"They do that at Scott’s too. ‘Dad has the best house. Your house sucks. He has the best house. It’s not super big. The vibe’s better,'" she admitted.
"I feel like everything falls on the parent that’s more involved," Kourtney added, shading her former boyfriend.
As OK! shared, sources have recently claimed Kanye "isn't around much" for his children, leaving Kim to feel like a single mom.
"Obviously, having nannies and a chef to help cook is beyond helpful … But at the end of the day, your kids only want you," Kim expressed on Jay Shetty's podcast of trying to be a working mother. "The struggles that my kids go through really have nothing to do with the amount of help that I have."