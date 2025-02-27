Kim Kardashian Reveals Daughter North Was 'Mad' at Her for a Year After She Divorced Kanye West

"Well, she’s always been like that with me. Do you think you changed?" the Poosh founder asked.

"I mean, possibly," the SKIMS designer admitted. "It was a year of, like, mad at me."

Kourtney reminded Kim that she and Kanye, 47, "were getting a divorce," so the preteen may have been dealing with feelings stemming from the split.

"I think it was all the divorce," Kim replied. "Like, it’s insane, the turnaround."