Kim Kardashian Shares Photo With All 4 Kids and Mom Kris Jenner After Source Reveals Kanye West Isn't 'Around Much' for Their Children

Photo of Kim Kardashian with daughter Chicago and a picture of Kanye West.
Source: @kimkardashian/instagram;mega

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in early 2021.

By:

Nov. 19 2024, Published 1:38 p.m. ET

Kim Kardashian's days and nights revolve around her four children.

A few weeks after an insider claimed her ex-husband Kanye West is "sadly not around much" for their four kids, the reality star shared a smiley photo with her offspring and mom Kris Jenner from when they celebrated the matriarch's birthday earlier this month.

kim kardashian shares photo kids kris jenner kanye west isnt around much
Source: @kimkardashian/instagram

Kim Kardashian shared a photo of herself with her four kids and mom Kris Jenner — but the children's dad, Kanye West, was nowhere to be seen.

"Life lately," the SKIMS founder, 44, captioned the Monday, November 18, upload, which showed daughters North 11, and Chicago, 6, as well as sons Saint, 8, and Psalm, 5, dressed in pajamas baring Jenner's face on them.

Other images in the set included two selfies of the makeup mogul and Chicago and a snap of Kardashian's belly button ring.

kim kardashian shares photo kids kris jenner kanye west isnt around much
Source: @kimkardashian/instagram

An insider recently revealed the rapper isn't 'around much' for his kids.

As OK! reported, the aforementioned insider said Kardashian is "pretty much a single mom," and though "she has help, it's still a lot of work for her to balance and coordinate everything."

While she never confirmed the report, Kardashian may have been hinting at the gossip when she posted on social media, "The sad part about motherhood is that you’re raising the one person you can’t live without… to be able to live without you."

kim kardashian shares photo kids kris jenner kanye west isnt around much
Source: @kimkardashian/instagram

The makeup mogul admitted she often feels 'alone' in raising her two sons and two daughters.

She also got candid on the topic during her November 12 appearance on Zoe Winkler's "What in the Winkler?" podcast.

"You and I have mostly connected on parenting and judgment, and you know, feeling like sometimes you’re in this alone," Kardashian expressed.

"Even though we have great support systems and we have people around us ... sometimes in the middle of the night when [the kids are] all sleeping in your bed, kicking you and crying and waking up... It’s not something I talk about a lot because I feel like there is always a lot of judgment," the American Horror Story: Delicate actress continued. "Or people will always jump to the, ‘Oh, but you have the resources to have nannies and to have help.'"

kim kardashian shares photo kids kris jenner kanye west isnt around much
Source: mega

West, 47, has been doing his own thing ever since he married Bianca Censori in December 2022.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum noted how things like getting the kids to school in the morning can seem impossible, sharing, "I feel like I’m at, like, a pitstop of a racecar driver, when it’s like, ‘Brush your teeth, brush your teeth, brush your teeth, brush your teeth, OK, get dressed, get dressed, do your hair.’"

Despite that chaos, helping her littles one before they hit the books is "really important" to Kardashian: "That’s just, like, my bonding time. That’s when I can get them up, get ready, but it’s madness."

