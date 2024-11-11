or
Kim Kardashian Reflects on the 'Sad Part About Motherhood' as Insiders Claim Kanye West Is 'Not Around Very Much' to Help Raise Their 4 Kids

kim kardashian motherhood kanye west
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram; MEGA

Kim Kardashian struggles raising her four kids alone as ex Kanye West is absent, insiders claim.

By:

Nov. 11 2024, Published 8:20 a.m. ET

Kim Kardashian openly acknowledged the challenges of raising her kids on her own.

On Saturday, November 9, the Skims founder shared an emotional quote via her Instagram Stories — weeks after headlines surfaced regarding Kanye West’s alleged absence from their four children’s lives.

kim kardashian motherhood kanye west
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West share two daughters and two sons.

“The sad part about motherhood is that you’re raising the one person you can’t live without… to be able to live without you,” she wrote alongside a teary-eyed emoji.

The former couple shares four children: daughters North, 11, and Chicago, 6, and sons Saint, 8, and Psalm, 6.

As OK! previously reported, coparenting hasn’t always seemed to be a priority for West as he is "not around very much,” according to a source.

kim kardashian motherhood kanye west
Source: MEGA

The ex-couple's eldest child is North West.

"She's pretty much a single mom," the insider explained of the makeup mogul, 44. "Although she has help, it's still a lot of work for her to balance and coordinate everything."

"Kim's life is around her kids' schedules," the source added. "When they are in school, she works. When they are off, she's very much focused on being a mom."

In May 2023, Kardashian revealed the challenges of single motherhood during an appearance on Jay Shetty’s "On Purpose" podcast, expressing that there were times she would cry herself to sleep.

“Obviously, having nannies and a chef to help cook is beyond helpful … But at the end of the day, your kids only want you,” she said.

Kim Kardashian

kim kardashian motherhood kanye west
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian is 'pretty much a single mom' to her kids, an insider claimed.

“The struggles that my kids go through really have nothing to do with the amount of help that I have," she continued.

In June 2023, Kardashian shared that she’s no longer interested in having more children, admitting that raising four is already “a lot” for her.

“I think I’m done,” she said during an episode of The Kardashians.

Kardashian and West, who married in May 2014, finalized their divorce in November 2022 after Kardashian filed for separation in February 2021.

These days, the businesswoman "is not even dating anyone now” as her life is “all about work and the kids,” according to an insider.

kim kardashian motherhood kanye west
Source: MEGA

The exes split in early 2021.

However, the American Horror Story actress said that her kids do their best to set her up on dates.

"They’re ready now, and I’m not. They’re so particular. They make lists. Saint wants me to be with any basketball player or soccer player and I’m like, ‘If you only knew,’" she spilled on Jimmy Fallon's show, referring to how she's dated more than one professional athlete in the past.

"Some of my kids want me to be with streamers," Kardashian noted. "They have lists, and they try to sneakily set me up. And I’m like, 'Guys, this just isn’t what I want right now.'”

Sources spoke to People.

