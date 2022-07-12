All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Making a splash!

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share a series of steamy snaps on Monday, July 11, depicting her and beau Pete Davidson looking extra sensual as they enjoy a summery day.

Captioned with only a single tongue-out emoji, the pictures include a cute selfie of the pair, the two seemingly about to kiss as Kardashian leans back over a white couch, several images of the couple relaxing poolside, as well as a few images in which the SKIMS founder rested her feet on Davidson’s tatted chest.

