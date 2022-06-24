'The Kardashians': Pete Davidson May Appear On Season 2 Of Kim Kardashian’s Reality Series

From Saturday Night Live to The Kardashians!

After a surprise, off-screen cameo during the season finale of The Kardashians, it seems comic Pete Davidson might be coming back for more. Earlier this week, the Hulu series' executive producer Danielle King hinted the actor, 28, could potentially take on a larger role during season two — if he and girlfriend Kim Kardashian, 41, so choose.

“The show is about our core cast, it’s about this family, so if there are significant others, it’s really up to them,” King explained to Deadline.