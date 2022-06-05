Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson's Flirtiest Moments In Their Relationship — Pics!

Even though Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson haven't been dating that long, their chemistry is off the charts!

The two were first linked in October 2021 — just eight months after the reality star, 41, filed for divorce from Kanye West. The comedian, 28, and Kardashian were friendly over the years. In a recent episode of The Kardashians, the Skims founder revealed she and the SNL alum crossed paths at the 2021 Met Gala.