Kim Kardashian Praises Ex Kanye West's Fashion Designs Despite Messy Divorce: 'Nothing Like a Yeezy Heel'
Jan. 7 2026, Published 5:01 p.m. ET
Kim Kardashian may have bad blood with Kanye West, but she still respects his fashion label.
In a Tuesday, January 6, TikTok video captured from her closet, the reality star, 45, showed off one of her favorite looks from a recent trip to Aspen, Co.
The ensemble included distressed leather pants, a velvet corset and a pair of purple snakeskin boots designed by the rapper's Yeezy brand.
Kim Kardashian Shows Off Yeezy Shoes
"I will say, there’s nothing like a Yeezy heel,” she said. "I don’t know if they ever made these [boots,] or just made them for me.”
Kardashian filed for divorce from West, 48, in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. The exes share kids North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6.
Kim Kardashian Recounts 'Toxic' Relationship With Kanye West
The SKIMS founder reflected on her struggles within her past relationship during an October 15, 2025, episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast.
“I think when someone has their first mental break, you know, you want to be super supportive, and you want to help figure that out, and you want to really get into that with them and be there for them," she explained.
Even though the relationship was "toxic," she grappled with the thought of the separation because of their children.
“When you have kids, it’s definitely harder to leave than it is to stay. And it changes everyone’s life forever,” Kim expressed. "I think I got really dissociated and there were so many times where I was just, like, really quiet and trying to figure it all out."
She added, ”Once my mental health starts to get affected, and then I can’t parent the way that I need to, and I can’t be present and focused, then there’s got to be one of us that can. And I had to save myself in order to be a better mom for everyone. And I think, like, when everyone’s older, they’ll be able to understand it and see that all.”
Kim Kardashian Reveals She 'Raises the Kids Full Time'
The former couple co-parents their children, which Kim admitted is "not easy."
“I mean, I raise the kids, you know, full time,” she said. “They live with me. I welcome a great, healthy relationship with my kids and their dad, and I think he knows that. I push for it all the time, but I also protect them when it’s time for that. And it goes in waves and phases and it’s a lot of work. But like I said earlier, I have the best memories and the best relationship, you know, with my dad. And even like, I love that I see [Khloé Kardashian’s ex] Tristan [Thompson] puts their kids to bed every night and takes them to school every day when he’s not in season. So I just welcome healthy relationships, but it’s not easy.”