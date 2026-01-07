Kim Kardashian Praises Ex Kanye West's Fashion Designs Despite Messy Divorce: 'Nothing Like a Yeezy Heel'

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian may have bad blood with Kanye West, but she still respects his fashion label. In a Tuesday, January 6, TikTok video captured from her closet, the reality star, 45, showed off one of her favorite looks from a recent trip to Aspen, Co. The ensemble included distressed leather pants, a velvet corset and a pair of purple snakeskin boots designed by the rapper's Yeezy brand.

Kim Kardashian Shows Off Yeezy Shoes

@kimkardashian Aspen Styling Vlog ♬ original sound - Kim Kardashian Source: @kimkardashian/TikTok Kim Kardashian broke down her outfit from an Aspen trip.

"I will say, there’s nothing like a Yeezy heel,” she said. "I don’t know if they ever made these [boots,] or just made them for me.” Kardashian filed for divorce from West, 48, in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. The exes share kids North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6.

Kim Kardashian Recounts 'Toxic' Relationship With Kanye West

The SKIMS founder reflected on her struggles within her past relationship during an October 15, 2025, episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast. “I think when someone has their first mental break, you know, you want to be super supportive, and you want to help figure that out, and you want to really get into that with them and be there for them," she explained.

Even though the relationship was "toxic," she grappled with the thought of the separation because of their children. “When you have kids, it’s definitely harder to leave than it is to stay. And it changes everyone’s life forever,” Kim expressed. "I think I got really dissociated and there were so many times where I was just, like, really quiet and trying to figure it all out."

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian was married to Kanye West for almost seven years.

She added, ”Once my mental health starts to get affected, and then I can’t parent the way that I need to, and I can’t be present and focused, then there’s got to be one of us that can. And I had to save myself in order to be a better mom for everyone. And I think, like, when everyone’s older, they’ll be able to understand it and see that all.”

Kim Kardashian Reveals She 'Raises the Kids Full Time'

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian and Kanye West share four kids.