Kim Kardashian Gets Emergency Protective Order After Receiving Bomb & Death Threats

In the legal docs obtained by the outlet, Kardashian said Resendiz made numerous false and delusional claims about her intimate relationships. She says he's made "disturbing sexual references about me in his letters."

Kardashian stated he's also threatened in multiple letters to kill her. The KKW Beauty mogul said she received a written bomb threat in a letter delivered to one of her business offices on April 25, adding the letter is a dead ringer for the ones Resendiz previously sent.

