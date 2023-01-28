Kim Kardashian Refuses To Comment After Paparazzi Grill Her On Kanye West Battery Investigation In Front Of Her Kids

Deputies arrived at the scene around 4:30 p.m., per law enforcement sources, and they were able to obtain video evidence of the unexpected altercation.

This is hardly the first scandal the embattled rapper has been a part of in recent months. Last year, Ye faced backlash after going on a string of anti-Semitic rants on social media, resulting not only in him being banned from Twitter, but he also lost his prestigious business deal with Balenciaga.

As OK! previously reported, the shocking social media posts could even effect his ability to travel to Australia to visit the family of his rumored-new-bride, Bianca Censori.

"People like that who've applied for visas to get into Australia in the past have been rejected," Australia's Education Minister, Jason Clare, said on Nine's Today. "I expect that if he does apply, he would have to go through the same process and answer the same questions that they did."