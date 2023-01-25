Kanye West's Trip To Australia To Visit New Wife Bianca Censori's Family In Limbo Due To Previous Antisemitic Rant
It looks like Kanye West may not be heading Down Under anytime soon.
The rapper was planning on flying to Melbourne next week to visit Bianca Censori's family after getting married, but due to his previous antisemitic rants, he could be barred from the country.
Australia's Education Minister, Jason Clare, said after researching the rapper, 45, he “seems like he's a pretty big fan of a person who killed six million Jewish people last century.”
“People like that who've applied for visas to get into Australia in the past have been rejected,” he said on Nine's Today. “I expect that if he does apply, he would have to go through the same process and answer the same questions that they did."
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton also spoke out, saying the singer's remarks should have consequences. “His antisemitic comments are disgraceful, his conduct and his behavior is appalling, and he's not a person of good character,” he said. “My instinct would be if I was that decision maker, I think there are better people we could welcome in."
As OK! previously reported, West went on a vicious rant on Twitter last year. "I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE. The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda," he wrote at the time.
As a result, Adidas, Balenciaga, CAA and others cut ties with the dad-of-four.
Meanwhile, West seems like he's found someone new after he and Kim Kardashian called it quits in 2021.
The Grammy winner was seen out and about with Censori, and it was later revealed the two got married in an intimate ceremony. However, their union was not legally binding, a.k.a. the union is not legally binding.
“Kim hates her. [She] has a bad opinion of her,” an insider said of the dynamic between the two ladies.
“This woman has done stuff to make herself look like Kim," the source continued. “It’s already a nightmare co-parenting with [Kanye]; this is just another wrench.”