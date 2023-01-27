Fans Ridicule Kim Kardashian After North & Saint West Land Movie Voiceover Roles: 'Monetizing The Kids ... Great Parenting'
Following in their mom's footsteps! More than a year after Kim Kardashian lent her voice for the animated Paw Patrol flick, the studio announced not only will she back for the sequel, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, but her two eldest kids nabbed roles as well.
However, social media wasn't too happy to hear about 9-year-old North West and 7-year-old Saint West's new gigs, especially given the recent "nepo baby" debacle.
"Why do we keep making these people have more money than EVER necessary in life? Why is this family given so much for zero talent?" questioned one Instagram user. "It's really obnoxious and offensive."
"Why are these people continuing to get glorified, worshipped and publicized everyday. They have enough money for 10 lifetimes," another social media user penned, with a third writing, "Of course! $$$$."
"Great, monetize the kids now. Great parenting," dissed another. "Stop giving this family air time."
Kardashian, 42, hasn't commented on the backlash and seemed excited for the brood's joint venture, reposting the announcement first made by Paramount Pictures on Wednesday, January 25.
It appears North will have a bigger presence in the film, as Saint, 7, is just listed as a "cameo," though they're both portraying new animated characters in the film that debuts on Friday, October 13.
The SKIMS founder and her first child are used to banding together, often posting fun videos to their shared TikTok account — something ex-husband Kanye West publicized his distaste for.
"Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create," the reality star hit back after his constant insults. "As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness."
The mom-of-four also has daughter Chicago, 4, and son Psalm, 3, with the disgraced rapper, 45, and though they shared custody, the Grammy winner acknowledged his ex has the kids the majority of the time.