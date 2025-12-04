or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Reality Tv > Kim Kardashian
OK LogoREALITY TV NEWS

Tearful Kim Kardashian Reveals Kanye West Accused Her of 'Faking' Terrifying 2016 Paris Robbery for Family's Reality Show

Split photo of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Source: mega

Kim Kardashian teared up on 'The Kardashians' as she admitted Kanye West accused her of lying about her 2016 Paris robbery.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 4 2025, Published 12:28 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kanye West wasn't supportive of Kim Kardashian even before she filed for divorce in 2021.

On the Thursday, December 4, episode of The Kardashians, the makeup mogul was on her way back to Paris, France, to testify about her terrifying 2016 robbery, in which she was tied up and threatened while thieves made off with her pricey jewels.

Article continues below advertisement

Kanye West Thought Kim Kardashian 'Faked' Paris Robbery

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Pohot of On 'The Kardashians,' Kim Kardashian teared up as she admitted Kanye West accused her of fabricating her 2016 Paris robbery.
Source: mega

On 'The Kardashians,' Kim Kardashian teared up as she admitted Kanye West accused her of fabricating her 2016 Paris robbery.

The mom-of-four addressed speculation that she faked the ordeal for ratings, admitting even the rapper — whom she was still married to at the time — didn't believe her.

"My ex-husband had said, ‘And you faked your robbery for a TV show,’ and had said that in front of all these people. That was a knife to my heart," confessed Kardashian, 45.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kardashianshulu/instagram

Kardashian admitted the rapper's accusation 'really bothered' her.

"Just to think that someone wouldn’t believe you — that’s so close to you, that should know you, that should know how much that affected your life — it just really bothered me," she continued. "You don’t know who I am."

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Kim Kardashian

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of The mom-of-four said she won't let the terrifying moment 'ruin' her life.
Source: hulu

The mom-of-four said she won't let the terrifying moment 'ruin' her life.

In another confessional scene, the SKIMS designer reflected on the situation and how it changed her "life for the better."

"This was less than 10 minutes of my life. I’ve lived an amazing life," she noted. "That’s always given me a little bit of peace, just to know — what was it? 8, 9 minutes? — of pure terror and panic aren’t going to ruin me."

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Broke Up in 2021

Photo of The reality TV star denied her ex's claims that she was preventing him from seeing their children.
Source: mega

The reality TV star denied her ex's claims that she was preventing him from seeing their children.

The rapper, 48, was in New York City performing at The Meadows Music & Arts Festival in Queens, New York, when the robbery went down, prompting him cut off his set mid-performance, telling the crowd there was "a family emergency."

Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021, with the split being finalized in November 2022. The two have been at odds ever since they parted ways, with the Yeezy founder alleging she was keeping their four kids from him, which she denied.

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian's Paris Robbery Trial

Photo of The mom-of-four — seen here at the trial — called the robbery 'the most terrifying experience of my life.'
Source: mega

The mom-of-four — seen here at the trial — called the robbery 'the most terrifying experience of my life.'

As OK! reported, eight of the 10 people accused of participating in the crime were found guilty in May. The other two were acquitted on charges of planning and carrying out the heist.

After the verdict was announced, Kardashian told a publication, "The crime was the most terrifying experience of my life, leaving a lasting impact on me and my family. While I’ll never forget what happened, I believe in the power of growth and accountability and pray for healing for all. I remain committed to advocating for justice, and promoting a fair legal system."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.