Tearful Kim Kardashian Reveals Kanye West Accused Her of 'Faking' Terrifying 2016 Paris Robbery for Family's Reality Show

Article continues below advertisement

Kanye West wasn't supportive of Kim Kardashian even before she filed for divorce in 2021. On the Thursday, December 4, episode of The Kardashians, the makeup mogul was on her way back to Paris, France, to testify about her terrifying 2016 robbery, in which she was tied up and threatened while thieves made off with her pricey jewels.

Article continues below advertisement

Kanye West Thought Kim Kardashian 'Faked' Paris Robbery

Source: mega On 'The Kardashians,' Kim Kardashian teared up as she admitted Kanye West accused her of fabricating her 2016 Paris robbery.

The mom-of-four addressed speculation that she faked the ordeal for ratings, admitting even the rapper — whom she was still married to at the time — didn't believe her. "My ex-husband had said, ‘And you faked your robbery for a TV show,’ and had said that in front of all these people. That was a knife to my heart," confessed Kardashian, 45.

Article continues below advertisement

"Just to think that someone wouldn’t believe you — that’s so close to you, that should know you, that should know how much that affected your life — it just really bothered me," she continued. "You don’t know who I am."

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: hulu The mom-of-four said she won't let the terrifying moment 'ruin' her life.

In another confessional scene, the SKIMS designer reflected on the situation and how it changed her "life for the better." "This was less than 10 minutes of my life. I’ve lived an amazing life," she noted. "That’s always given me a little bit of peace, just to know — what was it? 8, 9 minutes? — of pure terror and panic aren’t going to ruin me."

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Broke Up in 2021

Source: mega The reality TV star denied her ex's claims that she was preventing him from seeing their children.

The rapper, 48, was in New York City performing at The Meadows Music & Arts Festival in Queens, New York, when the robbery went down, prompting him cut off his set mid-performance, telling the crowd there was "a family emergency." Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021, with the split being finalized in November 2022. The two have been at odds ever since they parted ways, with the Yeezy founder alleging she was keeping their four kids from him, which she denied.

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian's Paris Robbery Trial

Source: mega The mom-of-four — seen here at the trial — called the robbery 'the most terrifying experience of my life.'