OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
North West
NEWS

North West, 12, Rocks Face Piercings After Mom Kim Defends Her Eclectic Style

image of Kim Kardashian and North West
Source: mega

Kim Kardashian's daughter North rocked fake facial studs while promoting her debut single and launching her own fashion line.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 16 2026, Published 3:16 p.m. ET

North West is showing off her bold style once again, but not all of it is permanent.

The 12-year-old was recently spotted on a shopping trip with what looked like multiple facial piercings, following backlash over her finger studs.

'Piercings'

image of North West showed off her ‘face piercings.'
Source: @northwest/Instagram

North West showed off her ‘face piercings.'

Turns out, the new "piercings" are actually temporary stickers designed to mimic real studs, making it her latest playful fashion statement.

The timing is perfect: The teenager is promoting her debut single, "Piercing On My Hand," which she performed alongside her father, Kanye West, 48, during his Mexico City concert last month.

Social Media Reactions

image of The 12-year-old’s bold style continues to turn heads.
Source: @kimandnorth/TikTok

The 12-year-old’s bold style continues to turn heads.

Social media users had mixed reactions.

Some criticized the parents for letting their preteen experiment with so many piercings, while others quickly spotted the trick.

One commenter wrote, "2 piercings & the rest are glued on, how yall don’t see this. I would hate to be a celebs kid ngl. I absolutely loved being a child."

Another gushed, "I see a superstar in the making. Keep living unapologetically."

North West

Eclectic Style

image of North West's facial studs are stickers, not real piercings.
Source: @northwest/Instagram

North West's facial studs are stickers, not real piercings.

North has been increasingly visible online since launching her Instagram account.

Her signature bold choices have included temporary bridge piercings and flashy jewelry.

In late December, she debuted custom grillz by celebrity jeweler Johnny Dang, later swapping them for a black set designed by influencer Sukii Baby.

Beyond music and accessories, North is carving out her space in the fashion world.

Her mother, Kim Kardashian, 45, has filed three trademark applications for a new fashion and jewelry line called NOR11, covering clothing, bags, watches and jewelry, according to The Sun.

The brand's name combines the first three letters of North's name with the age she first dreamed up the line.

'It Makes Her So Happy'

image of North West recently faced backlash over finger studs.
Source: @kimandnorth/TikTok

North West recently faced backlash over finger studs.

Kim has previously spoken about how much she loves her daughter's "unique style."

"She teaches me a lot. So she has a really unique style," the SKIMS founder said in a TikTok. "She puts me on to so many brands. Like, she just loves what she loves."

"And it's just really fun to see someone be so creative. And also know herself so much," she added.

The mom-of-four also revealed that her daughter doesn't worry about what others think.

"She's really mature in one sense where she'll be like, 'Mom, I saw this, and I don't really care that they don't like … my blue hair or this or that,'" Kim said on "Call Her Daddy." "She's really confident. It makes her so happy. I would never take that creative [style] away from her."

