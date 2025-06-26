Kim Kardashian 'Grandpa Robber' Dead 1 Month After Conviction
Kim Kardashian's "grandpa robber," who stole millions worth of jewelry in her Paris hotel room in 2016, has died — just one month after being convicted.
According to a news publication, Didier Dubreucq, 69, suffered from lung cancer and had to be hospitalized during the May trial.
Dubreucq was found guilty in May this year along with six other men and one woman. He was sentenced to seven years in prison but was released from jail as he already spent two years in pre-trial detention.
Dubreucq, who was absent from the sentencing due to chemotherapy, denied any involvement in the heist. "It's a mistaken identity case... I had nothing to do with this," he told the court during his testimony in April.
The thieves, nicknamed the "grandpa robbers" due to their ages, stole about $10m (£7.5m) of her jewelry, including the engagement ring her then-husband and rapper Kanye West gifted her, which alone was worth $4m (£3m).
While in court on May 13, the Hollywood star recounted how her mouth was taped shut and the robbers zip-tied her hands during the scary incident.
“I was certain that was the moment that he was going to rape me. … I absolutely did think I was going to die,” she testified. “I thought it was some sort of terrorist attack.”
After the guilty verdict, the case’s presiding judge David De Pas said: “The sentences are quite lenient; they were thought of a long way away from this serious event, which impacted the civil parties. You have caused harm, even if you did not strike, if blood has not been shed, you have caused fear.”
For her part, the reality starlet said she was relieved with the outcome.
“I am deeply grateful to the French authorities for pursuing justice in this case. The crime was the most terrifying experience of my life, leaving a lasting impact on me and my family,” she stated. “While I’ll never forget what happened, I believe in the power of growth and accountability and pray for healing for all. I remain committed to advocating for justice, and promoting a fair legal system.”